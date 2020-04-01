‘Maharashtra equipped to test 5,500 COVID-19 samples’

Public health minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said the state has potential to carry out 5,500 SARS CoV-2 tests daily through 13 government and eight private laboratories. (Representational Image) Public health minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said the state has potential to carry out 5,500 SARS CoV-2 tests daily through 13 government and eight private laboratories. (Representational Image)

Public health minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said the state has potential to carry out 5,500 SARS CoV-2 tests daily through 13 government and eight private laboratories. He added that while there was no need for a massive coronavirus test drive yet, the increased medical facilities have enabled the state to tackle any emergency situation.

“The state government will soon have three more government testing labs. Thus, taking the total tally of government-operated test labs from 13 to 16. These will become functional in a couple of days,” Tope said.

Currently, the 13 government labs can conduct 2,300 tests each day and eight private labs do 2,800 tests. In Maharashtra, so far, 6,323 people have been tested for coronavirus. Of these 5,911 were found negative.

All the tests undertaken were as per the prescribed medical protocol, and hence there was no need to mount pressure for ad hoc mass tests, Tope said. “Instead, we have to focus on precautions which are still found lacking and are a cause of serious concern.”

The minister said that the state had 2.5 lakh N95 mask and 35,000 personal protection equipment (PPE) kits, 21.70 lakh triple-layer surgical masks, and will acquire more stock when required. The three respiratory protective devices have been recognised as optimal to prevent transmission of the coronavirus disease.

