Lockdown day 1: UP police files over 2,000 FIRs for defying ‘stay at home’ order

UP Police on Wednesday lodged 2,089 FIRs against people and arrested six people for allegedly flouting the “curfew-like” lockdown and entering into arguments with police manning entry points in the last 24 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had enforced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on Tuesday.

As many as 3,679 vehicles were seized in the state in the same period.

According to a report sent by the UP DGP headquarters, documents of 2,00,150 vehicles were checked and 49,074 of them were challaned.

Police have put up 6,044 barricading points in the state to restrict movement of vehicles and check them. Police also collected of a fine of Rs 1 crore for violating traffic violations.

Of the six arrested people, three each are from Agra and Mainpuri. The three youths from Agra were arrested for allegedly entering into an argument with a police team when they were stopped for roaming around the city without any reason. They have been booked for rioting, using assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty and violating CrPC section 144, said station house officer, New Agra police station, Umesh Chandra Tripathi, adding that the youths have been granted bail.

In Mainpuri, police arrested three persons for a street play with monkeys, following which a crowd had gathered.

Acting on information that a large crowd had gathered at Kursanda village to watch the tricks by monkeys, police rushed to the spot. Police arrested Laxman Singh, Krishna Gupta and Narayan Kumar. They have been booked for violating lockdown directions. The Epidemic Disease Act was also invoked against them. “They are accused of holding a gathering despite knowing that several instruction have been made to restrict the spread of coronavirus,” said station house officer, Kisni police station, Om Hari Bajpai adding that all three have been granted bail.

