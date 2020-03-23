Coronavirus lockdown: Maharashtra’s blood supply dries up, only 10-day reserve left

While donor blood is not used in the treatment of COVID-19, the demand for blood remains for routine surgeries. (Representational image) While donor blood is not used in the treatment of COVID-19, the demand for blood remains for routine surgeries. (Representational image)

Blood Bank’s in the state are scrambling for donors as the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has prompted people to stay indoors, putting a squeeze on the state’s blood supply with a reserve that can hold up for only 10 days.

According to state Health Minister Rajesh Tope, the state’s blood banks now have reserves that can hold up for just 10 to 15 days. On Monday, Tope urged healthy citizens to step out and donate to maintain blood supplies.

While donor blood is not used in the treatment of COVID-19, the demand for blood remains for routine surgeries, cancer patients and trauma procedures. Public health officials are worried that their supplies will not hold up.

Arun Thorat, Assistant Director, State Blood Transfusion Council, said, “The state’s blood banks have about 38,000 to 40,000 units of blood at present. The state’s daily requirement is around 4,500 to 5,000 units.”

Tope appealed to people to come out and donate in slots as well as for donor camp organisers to come forward and hold blood donation camps.

“Let’s hold blood donation camps while observing social distancing guidelines. There is no need for mega camps but we can hold small camps at district and taluka level. Donors can donate in slots of five to 10 at a time,” Tope said, adding that alternatively, people could visit the nearest blood bank to donate.

Drives conducted by charitable and religious organisations account for a majority of the blood collection in the state. But with social distancing guidelines and lockdown measures in place, many places where such camps were being held are closing down.

On March 19, the public health department had issued an advisory to all blood banks, urging them to encourage charitable and religious groups to hold blood camps without overcrowding. In line with social distancing guidelines, strict directions were given to avoid more than 100 donors at a public blood donation drive. The notification also stated that a distance of one metre must be maintained and each camp should have proper ventilation, hand sanitisers, gloves, masks and personal protective equipment for the staff.

State seals borders

As active COVID-19 cases rose to 89, the state government intensified lockdown measures by sealing some of its borders. “We’re sealing our borders. The Goa border has been sealed,” Tope said.

According to him, 15 more people have tested positive in the last 24 hours, including 14 from Mumbai and one from Pune. In Mumbai, six people have travel history while the remaining eight were found to have been infected after coming into contact with an active case.

While intensifying measures to slow down the spread of the virus, Tope, however, categorically denied that the virus was spreading from person-to-person (local transmission or community spread). The government has continued to claim that the state was still at a stage where the virus was spreading from people outside the area.

“Section 144 of the CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code) is in place. We have asked people not to venture out unless necessary. We’re still urging people to follow restrictions in letter and spirit. We’ll be forced to take action if people do not comply to norms and guidelines. We have already instructed police to take action,” Tope said.

New testing facilities

The health minister also announced that COVID-19 testing facilities will be initiated across all state-run medical colleges from March 27. Mumbai’s Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh, who reviewed the city’s COVID-19 preparedness, announced that 500 new isolation beds were being set up in the state-run St George’s and Gokuldas Tejpal hospital.

Press conference suspended

Tope said he will stop holding live press conferences on COVID-19 updates. “We’ve started a campaign, ‘Meech aahe maaja rakshak’ (I’m my own saviour), where we are requesting people, with the exception of those catering to essential services, to stay indoors and fight the outbreak. To set an example, I’ve decided to suspend press briefings and will switch to giving updates on digital platforms,” he added.

