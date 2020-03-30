Indian Army dismisses rumours on declaration of Emergency in April

At a check post erected at Derabassi on the Derabassi-Barwala turn. (Express photo) At a check post erected at Derabassi on the Derabassi-Barwala turn. (Express photo)

The Indian Army on Monday dismissed rumours about likely declaration of an Emergency in mid April and clarified that there was no decision on deploying its personnel, National Cadet Corps (NCC) or NSS to assist the civil administration during the nationwide lockdown, which entered its sixth day.

“Fake and malicious messages are circulating on social media about likely declaration of emergency in mid April and employment of Indian Army, Veterans, NCC and NSS to assist the civil administration. It is clarified that this is absolutely FAKE,” the Indian Army tweeted from its official handle. Follow LIVE Updates

Earlier in the day, dismissing reports that the current 21-day lockdown would be further extended to contain the spread of COVID-19, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Monday said the Centre had “no such plans”.

“I’m surprised to see such reports, there is no such plan of extending the lockdown,” the government’s top bureaucrat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The lockdown will end on April 14.

In a tweet, the government’s Press Information Bureau said: “There are rumours & media reports, claiming that the Government will extend the #Lockdown21 when it expires. The Cabinet Secretary has denied these reports, and stated that they are baseless.”

The clarification by the Cabinet Secretary comes amid thousands of migrant labourers undertaking long journeys from major urban centres on foot to their native villages in the last five days, reflecting their struggle for survival due to job losses following the lockdown.

Meanwhile, three more coronavirus-linked deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Bengal, taking the nationwide toll to 29, while the number of cases spiked to 1071 as the lockdown entered its sixth day. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 942, while 99 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, the Health Ministry stated.

