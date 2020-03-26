Coronavirus lockdown: Sitharaman announces Rs 50 lakh insurance each for frontline healthcare workers

Coronavirus outbreak: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (right) and Minister of State for Finance (left) Anurag Thakur addressing a press conference. (Express photo by Amit Mehra/File) Coronavirus outbreak: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (right) and Minister of State for Finance (left) Anurag Thakur addressing a press conference. (Express photo by Amit Mehra/File)

In a bid to cushion the blows of the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a medical insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh per person for frontline healthcare workers dealing with the menace of COVID-19.

Expressing her gratitude towards the frontline healthcare workers—ASHA workers, doctors, nurses, paramedics among others, Sitharaman said, “there will be Rs 50 lakh medical insurance cover for each healthcare worker for three months. Hopefully, we would be able to contain the virus in this period.” Click here to read more about FM’s economic stimulus package

The Finance Minister also announced a package for the poor who need immediate help like migrant workers and urban and rural poor. “No one will go hungry. The package is worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore,” she said.

Doctors come out of an isolation ward after attending to people who returned from China and under observation at the Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad. (AP/File) Doctors come out of an isolation ward after attending to people who returned from China and under observation at the Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad. (AP/File)

India has been placed under a 21-day lockdown with an aim to contain the transmission of the novel coronavirus. As per the latest bulleting from the Health Ministry, nearly 650 people have tested positive for the virus, including 42 who have recovered and 13 deaths.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd