Coronavirus lockdown: Govt allows more activities in banking, agri, rural construction

A day after issuing detailed guidelines for the second phase of the lockdown, the Centre has issued an addendum, allowing more activities in sectors of agriculture, banking and rural construction.

In an addendum issued Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said that under agriculture and horticulture, “Collection, harvesting and processing of Minor Forest Produce (MFP)/ Non Timber Forest Produce (NTFP) by Scheduled Tribes and other forest dwellers in forest areas” will be allowed.

Earlier, relaxations were granted to farming activities, but forest produce had not been mentioned specifically. “There is a constant dialogue between states and the Centre. Based on concerns of states and suggestions of Union ministries, new exemptions are added. We hope this addendum will help tribal people,” an MHA official said.

Under “construction activities in rural areas”, which is exempted from the lockdown, the government has added “water supply and sanitation; laying/erection of power transmission lines and laying of telecom optical fibre and cable along with related activities”.

In banking sector, the Centre has allowed NBFCs to function “with bare minimum staff”.

