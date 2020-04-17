Coronavirus lockdown: FM meets PM to discuss 2nd tranche of economic package

Sitharamn met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/Representational) Sitharamn met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/Representational)

Ahead of lifting of some restrictions for the industry April 20 onward, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday to present an assessment of the pandemic’s impact on economy, and discuss a possible second tranche of fiscal and other relief measures for the poor and vulnerable, sectors worst hit due to the lockdown, and small enterprises.

The meeting comes amidst expectations that the government will announce relief measures for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as well as non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), discussions for which have been going on in the Finance Ministry since last fortnight, officials said.

Relief measures for MSMEs could include further relaxations with regard to working capital limits for MSMEs, easing of deadlines for payment of various statutory dues and expediting payment of dues by departments and public sector undertakings to MSMEs.

Industry sources said while the exemptions to the industry to operate in rural areas addressed largely concerns of big industry, MSMEs mostly operate within limits of municipalities and their shutdown is more problematic. With regard to NBFCs, there have been a number of discussions among the government and the industry demanding a moratorium on NBFCs’ loan repayments to the banks.

The government had earlier announced the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana which included several relief measures such as increased entitlement of foodgrains — five kg of wheat or rice and one kg of preferred pulses — free of cost every month for the next three months through the public distribution system (PDS) along with distribution of LPG cylinders and cash transfers to women under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.

As the country grapples with the impact of pandemic on industries across manufacturing, construction, transport and financial sectors, which contribute almost 70 per cent of the GDP, many multilateral agencies have already sharply dropped the forecasts of GDP growth rates and projected a sharp spike in unemployment rate.

As per the World Bank’s latest assessment, India is expected to grow 1.5 per cent to 2.8 per cent. The IMF on Tuesday projected a GDP growth of 1.9 per cent for India in 2020, as the global economy hits the worst recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

