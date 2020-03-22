Coronavirus in India: List of states that have announced lockdown

Many states have ordered a virtual lockdown due to the rising number of coronavirus cases. (File Photo) Many states have ordered a virtual lockdown due to the rising number of coronavirus cases. (File Photo)

As the number of coronavirus cases spiked to 370 on Sunday and the death toll climbed to 7, the Centre on Sunday advised state governments to enforce a lockdown in the 75 districts where COVID-19 cases have been reported. The districts where lockdown was announced are from states that include Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. State governments will issue orders allowing only essential services to operate in these 75 districts.

Temples like Tirumala Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai have also been shut till March 31. On Sunday, Delhi, Punjab and Chandigarh were the latest states and Union Territories to announce a lockdown, barring essential services, till March 31.

States that have announced complete shutdown

Punjab

The Punjab government on Sunday announced that the state will be under a complete lockdown till March 31 to curb the spreading of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed the Deputy Commissioners in the state to issue the orders following Odisha’s template.

“The Chief Minister has decided that all districts shall impose shutdown of all establishments except essential items and services. It would start from 6 AM on Monday, March 23 till March 31,” a senior official at the Chief Minister’s Office told the Indian Express.

Punjab has reported 14 positive cases so far, including a death. The sharpest jump came on Friday with 11 persons testing positive.

The government decided that there is a strong need to impose a shut down to contain the virus that was spreading fast. Though no community spread has been reported from Punjab yet but it was decided to be cautious to protect the residents of the state, a functionary said.

Odisha

Odisha was among the first of the states to impose a partial lockdown. On Saturday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a week-long “near total lockdown” of five districts in the state along with eight towns to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

According to a government spokesperson, Odisha is the first state in the country to impose a lockdown in 40 per cent of the state focusing on districts where more than 70 percent of foreign travellers have returned.

“Please stay at home so that you can protect yourself and your own family. Do not allow the virus to enter your home. This strategy has been successfully used against coronavirus by China’s Wuhan province. We have to embrace this strategy by confining ourselves to our homes and stepping out for essential activities only”, Patnaik appealed in the video.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan government on Saturday ordered a complete lockdown of the state in the wake of rising number of coronavirus cases. “In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the state to remain in lockdown from March 22 to 31st. Shops selling daily necessities things like vegetables, dairy and medical items to remain open,” read a statement by Gehlot.

All government offices, malls, factories, public transport etc. will remain shut during the period, he said.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has ordered a lockdown in Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Area, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur until March 31. Those included in the list are all private establishments and corporate houses.

Those excluded are providers of drinking water, sewerage services; banking services and RBI, stock brokers and SEBI-registered participants operating through these institutions, Internet services, rail and transportation services, providers of food, vegetable and groceries, hospitals, medical centres and pharmacies, providers of electricity, petroleum, oil and energy; ports media and IT services provided to any essential services.

Famous shopping areas on Mumbai Hill Road, Linking Road, Ghatkopar’s jewellery market, Lamington Road for electronics, Bhuleshwar market, Crawford and Manish markets, Dadar TT, Dadar station road, Andheri station road and Colaba market were completely shut.

Partial lockdown in states

Northeast India

The northeastern states, namely Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura, last week decided to close educational institutions to prevent a the spread of novel coronavirus.

Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland have decided to temporary ban entry of tourists. Advisories have been issued by each state government to avoid mass gatherings and maintain social distancing as far as possible.

While educational institutes in Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura will be closed till March 31, Nagaland’s suspension continues till April 12, Arunachal Pradesh till April 5, and Sikkim till April 15.

Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday a lockdown in the city from March 23 till March 31 midnight. “Delhi’s borders will be sealed during lockdown but will ensure people providing essential services do not face difficulties. We know people will face difficulties, but lockdown is necessary to contain spread of coronavirus,” Arvind Kejriwal said.

CM Kejriwal had also announced that restaurants in the national capital would remain closed at least until March 31 even as he announced a fresh set of restrictions, including barring gatherings of more than 5 people, to contain the spread of coronavirus.

On March 13, the Delhi government announced the closure of all schools, colleges and cinema halls in an attempt to enforce social distancing.

Uttarakhand, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir

The Uttarakhand government also announced the closure of schools till the end of the month. Earlier this month, educational institutions were closed in Kerala as well as Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Cinema halls have also been closed in Kerala and some districts of J&K.

Meenakshi Sundaram, secretary education of Uttarakhand said, “Orders have been issued to close down schools till March 31 as a precautionary move. We are committed to the safety of our children and people.”

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh, earlier this week, shut all educational institutions and cinema halls in the state till March 31 as a precautionary measure to check transmission of novel coronavirus, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Saturday informed the Vidhan Sabha.

“All the educational institutions, both in the public as well as private sector, shall remain closed till March 31. However, the annual and other examinations will take place as scheduled, and interns, residents and trainees in medical colleges will continue to perform clinical duties,” as per an order issued by additional chief secretary (health) RD Dhiman.

The government also directed the districts to regulate entry and exit at temple premises during the forthcoming Navratra festival scheduled from March 25 to April 2, and issued fresh advisories against other mass gathering events such as fairs, festivals, and public meetings.

