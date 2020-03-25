Coronavirus lockdown: In Assam, lathi charge, placards for people on streets

People are being asked to hold placards and say that they were “irresponsible fools” to have come out during the lockdown. (Source: Twitter/BiswanathPol) People are being asked to hold placards and say that they were “irresponsible fools” to have come out during the lockdown. (Source: Twitter/BiswanathPol)

Multiple videos showing policemen thrashing people on the streets during the lockdown in Assam emerged on Wednesday, even as the police justified the harsh measures, saying they are necessary for the safety of the state’s population against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In video footage broadcast by Assamese television channels, policemen can be seen chasing people on the roads away, often thrashing them with lathis and shouting that they should be in their homes during the 21-day lockdown period announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In some places, like Biswanath and Kaliabor, police also allegedly made youths kneel down, holding their ears. In Kaliabor, another video showed two men being asked to hold placards and say that they were “irresponsible fools” to have stepped out during the lockdown.

At a press conference, Assam DGP BJ Mahanta said that the police will take all measures possible to ensure a complete lockdown. He said that the police might have to resort to harsh measures sometimes — otherwise people in Assam were not taking the call for a lockdown seriously. He urged people to cooperate with the call.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Assam’s ADGP (L&O), GP Singh, said that the lockdown was “by the people, for the people and of the people.” “We have to keep the people of this state safe,” said Singh, “That is our commitment to the people of Assam. And for that we will have to do whatever it takes.” He, too, urged people to cooperate with the police.

Singh tweeted, “These are difficult times. I would once again request people not to venture out if not required on emergency grounds. Please don’t load the police on streets. Let them streamline essential services.”

Several grocery shops and pharmacies in Assam had circles and squares drawn at specific distances for customers, so that social distancing could be maintained.

Assam food and civil supplies minister Phani Bhushan Choudhury said that there was sufficient quantity of food grains and essential food items in stock for the state to sustain itself for 21 days. He explained the various steps taken by the state government to ensure that the supply chain of essential commodities is not affected during the lockdown.

