Coronavirus LIVE updates: Search intensifies for Nizamuddin Markaz’s contacts; US sees over 800 deaths in one day

Mumbai police seal the area outside a suspected coronavirus patient's house (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Andhra Pradesh has identified 711 persons who were at the Delhi gathering. From neighbouring Telangana, at least 400 persons participated in the meeting. In Tamil Nadu, officials said 1,031 people attended the congregation, but are yet to trace 300. Karnataka has placed 78 persons, including 50 foreign nationals, in quarantine, after authorities discovered that the 60-year-old man who died in Tumkur on March 27 was also infected at the Markaz.

In Kerala, officials said about 59 persons had attended the programme in Delhi, and the process of identification was still on. Closer to Delhi, the Uttar Pradesh government said 157 persons from 19 districts attended the congregation, six of whom have tested positive for Coronavirus. While both Assam and Uttarakhand said they had records of the persons who attended the programme in Delhi, they were relieved that most or all of them continued to remain in Delhi.

Armed with a list of those at the congregation who tested positive for coronavirus, authorities are looking at passenger lists of at least three trains that set off from Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Delhi between March 14 and 19 — the Duronto Express to Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, the Grand Trunk Express to Chennai, and the Tamil Nadu Express to Chennai.

Even as a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the Capital has emerged as a common link between many COVID-19 positive cases, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Tuesday that the “probability” of infection in India was still “very low” as compared to the US, now the global hotspot of the outbreak. In India, officials have said the rate of increase in cases slowed down after the nationwide lockdown began from March 24 midnight.

Although COVID-19 cases have grown faster over the last one week, the transmission rate in India is lower than elsewhere, experts note. On March 19, every positive case in India was transmitting the virus to 1.7 people on average. By March 26, that number had risen to 1.81, but remained significantly lower than in countries such as Iran or Italy, according to Institute of Mathematical Sciences in Chennai scientist Sitabhra Sinha.

