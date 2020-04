Coronavirus LIVE updates: Search intensifies for Nizamuddin Markaz’s contacts; US sees over 800 deaths in one day

Buses head from Nizamuddin West to quarantine facilities in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Buses head from Nizamuddin West to quarantine facilities in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus India Latest LIVE Updates: With links emerging in multiple parts of India, a nationwide manhunt is underway to identify, quarantine and test all those who attended a gathering in mid-March of almost 4,000 people in Delhi’s Markaz Nizamuddin that has emerged as a virus hotspot. The area has been put under a strict lockdown after 18 people present at the event tested positive in Delhi, 50 in Tamil Nadu and five died in Telangana.

A police case has been filed against the mosque administration. Over 1,500 people have been evacuated in Delhi and at least 400 have shown symptoms of the virus. The Railways has been roped in to look at passenger lists between March 14 and 19, to trace the contacts. While the exercise is underway, India has 1,397 positive patients. The death toll stands at 35.

In the United States, over 800 fresh deaths have been recorded on Tuesday, by far the most for a single day, news agency Reuters reported. President Donald Trump warned Americans to brace for a “hell of a bad two weeks” ahead as the White House projected there could be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the US even if current social distancing guidelines are maintained. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the pandemic the most challenging crisis since World War II and one that will bring a recession “that probably has no parallel in the recent past.”

