Coronavirus latest news LIVE UPDATES: At 2,322, India’s cases have doubled in three days

Coronavirus latest news LIVE updates: Security personnel stand outside the Jama Masjid in New Delhi. (Express photo by Abinav Saha) Coronavirus latest news LIVE updates: Security personnel stand outside the Jama Masjid in New Delhi. (Express photo by Abinav Saha)

Coronavirus (Covid-19) latest news live updates: Coronavirus has claimed 62 lives in India while the total number of positive cases stands at 2,547, including the 162 who have been treated and discharged. In the last 24 hours alone, 478 new cases have been reported — the highest single-day spike so far.

The number of cases has doubled across the country in the last three days from 1,251 on March 31 to 2,547 on April 3. Of these, over 25 per cent of the positive cases are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi last month. While the government is still tracing all those who attended the gathering at Markaz Nizamuddin, at least 247 have been traced so far.

Meanwhile, BJP president J P Nadda has urged his party leaders to refrain from giving any “communal colour” or create any “division or differences” over the Covid-19 outbreak.

In other news, after states enforced a lockdown to stymie the spread of disease, wholesale prices of essential commodities, especially vegetables, have shown a sharp increase during the last fortnight of March. On Friday, the Centre released a total of Rs 17,287 crore in grants to states to enhance their financial resources during the COVID-19 crisis.

Globally, 58,871 people have died of the virus. The number of active cases is about to touch 11 lakh with 1,098,848 cases reported as of Saturday morning, according to John Hopkins. The US has reported the worst 24-hour death toll since the pandemic started, with nearly 1,500 deaths from COVID-19 between Thursday and Friday. The country has 277,828 active cases. Italy, meanwhile, has reported the maximum number of deaths at 14,681 followed by Spain (11,198), France (6,507), United Kingdom (3,605), Iran (3,294) and China (3,203).