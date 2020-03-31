Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES: Global infections rise to over 784,000; India has 1,252 cases

Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 31, 2020 8:30:16 am
Coronavirus (Covid-19) in india live news updates today India coronavirus lockdown live updates: Migrant labourers at the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border. Cities have witnessed an exodus of migrants since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

The number of global coronavirus infections rose to 784,314 on Tuesday, the most in the United States (163,807), following by Italy (101,739), Spain (87, 956) and China (82,223). Among the 37,638 people who have died from the virus, the most are from Italy (11,591), Spain (7,716) and China (3,024).

In the list of countries with the most infections, India ranks 40 with 1,252 cases, including the 101 patients who recovered and 32 who died. The government maintains there is no community transmission of the virus but is studying emerging hotspots (where there are several clusters of cases; a cluster is an area with more than 10 cases), where they will follow “rigorous surveillance”. The 10 hotspots identified include Dilshad Garden and Nizamuddin in New Delhi, Noida, Meerut, Bhilwara, Ahmedabad, Kasargod, Pathanamthitta, Mumbai and Pune.

The government has also said a “minuscule percentage” of asymptomatic people have tested positive in the country.

Live Blog

Highlights

    08:30 (IST)31 Mar 2020
    Coronavirus global updates: Here's the top news from US, Italy, Spain and China

    The worst-hit countries by the coronavirus (Covid-19), including the US, Italy, Spain and China, have imposed stringent measures to protect its citizens. Here's a look at the latest news from each of these countries:

    • The US has the most number of infections in the world at 163,807, while its death toll has crossed 3,000. President Donald Trump, who has faced criticism for his handling of the crisis, suggested in his latest briefing that testing was no longer a problem, and the supply of medical equipment, like ventilators, was not hit. Don't miss our explainer on why New York has emerged the epicentre of the outbreak
    • Italy extended its lockdown to "at least April 12" as the death toll in the country due to the virus rose to nearly 11,600. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the move was to ensure gains that are made are not lost. April 12 marks Easter.
    • The lockdown in Spain is till April 11. In a new measure, the government has banned funerals and religious celebrations until the end of the lockdown. Spain has nearly 88,000 cases and 7,716 deaths.
    • Wuhan, where the coronavirus is believed to have originated, has reopened for business after two months of lockdown. This could be a sign of hope for other countries that the virus can be contained. 

    07:53 (IST)31 Mar 2020
    Headlines on India's 21-day coronavirus lockdown

    Good morning, and welcome to our blog on the coronavirus pandemic in India and the world. In case you haven't had the chance to pick up a newspaper this morning, here are the headlines from our print edition:

    • Govt zeroes in on 10 hotspots: There are 10 'hotspots' where 'unusual' transmission has been detected. These included two in Delhi (Dilshad Garden and Nizamuddin), Noida, Meerut, Bhilwara, Ahmedabad, Kasaragod, Pathanamthitta, Mumbai and Pune.
    • An analysis by The Indian Express: 10 states — Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and West Bengal — account for more than 70 per cent of all Covid-19 cases in India. The travel history of patients from these states shows that more than half (54.94%) of them had come from or through the Gulf nations. The initial focus had been on China and Europe
    • Our ground report from Morena in Madhya Pradesh: They built homes, offices, even cities. They worked in technology companies. They cooked the food we ate, cleaned the roads we travelled. But now, many of them walk, run, dodge and hide. There are blisters on their feet, and their shoulders hurt from bags and the children. They are going home. In the hundreds. Left without work and food in the big cities, they say that’s the only way.
    • State borders clogged, drivers abandon trucks: Truck owners said almost half the number of drivers fled to their native towns and villages following a pile-up of vehicles at inter-state borders, with some even leaving behind vehicles loaded with goods worth crores of rupees unattended along the highway
    • From our Express Explained section: What is being sprayed on migrants? Is it safe? The chemical in the spray was a sodium hypochlorite solution. Sodium hypochlorite is commonly used as a bleaching agent, and also to sanitise swimming pools

    For more stories, click here to read all the editions of our ePaper for free

    India coronavirus lockdown live updates: Migrants board a bus to their hometowns, at Chambal Dholpur Border in Rajasthan. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

    The government has identified 10 "hotspots" where “unusual” transmission of the coronavirus has been detected. Of these, two — Dilshad Garden and Nizamuddin — are in Delhi, the others being Noida, Meerut, Bhilwara, Ahmedabad, Kasaragod, Pathanamthitta, Mumbai and Pune.

    A source in the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme told The Indian Express, “Normally we define any area where there are more than 10 cases as a cluster. Places, where there are several clusters, are treated as hotspots. Sometimes the cases are localised, sometimes so widespread that the entire city has to be covered. Ahmedabad is an exception — there have been just five cases, but three deaths. Our assessment normally is that there are 100 cases for every death. That is why Ahmedabad is a hotspot in our list. Three deaths and five cases do not add up.”

    India reported 1,251 cases, including 101 recovered and 32 dead on Monday (March 30).

    The government also confirmed that it was studying these hotspots. Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health, Lav Agarwal said Monday, “We are studying the emerging hotspots. We will follow rigorous surveillance and containment measures in these places.” He added that only a “minuscule percentage” of asymptomatic people have tested positive in the country.

    In other news, an analysis by The Indian Express shows that more than half (54.94%) of the patients from 10 states in India with international travel history had come from or through the Gulf nations. The 10 states -- Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and West Bengal -- account for more than 70 per cent of all cases in the country.

    Here is more news on coronavirus (Covid-19) in India:

