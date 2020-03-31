Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES: Global infections rise to over 784,000; India has 1,252 cases

India coronavirus lockdown live updates: Migrants board a bus to their hometowns, at Chambal Dholpur Border in Rajasthan. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

The government has identified 10 "hotspots" where “unusual” transmission of the coronavirus has been detected. Of these, two — Dilshad Garden and Nizamuddin — are in Delhi, the others being Noida, Meerut, Bhilwara, Ahmedabad, Kasaragod, Pathanamthitta, Mumbai and Pune.

A source in the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme told The Indian Express, “Normally we define any area where there are more than 10 cases as a cluster. Places, where there are several clusters, are treated as hotspots. Sometimes the cases are localised, sometimes so widespread that the entire city has to be covered. Ahmedabad is an exception — there have been just five cases, but three deaths. Our assessment normally is that there are 100 cases for every death. That is why Ahmedabad is a hotspot in our list. Three deaths and five cases do not add up.”

India reported 1,251 cases, including 101 recovered and 32 dead on Monday (March 30).

The government also confirmed that it was studying these hotspots. Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health, Lav Agarwal said Monday, “We are studying the emerging hotspots. We will follow rigorous surveillance and containment measures in these places.” He added that only a “minuscule percentage” of asymptomatic people have tested positive in the country.

In other news, an analysis by The Indian Express shows that more than half (54.94%) of the patients from 10 states in India with international travel history had come from or through the Gulf nations. The 10 states -- Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and West Bengal -- account for more than 70 per cent of all cases in the country.

Here is more news on coronavirus (Covid-19) in India:

