Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES: Raagi who performed kirtan in front of 100 people dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus live news updates: Workers sanitize an area in Nizamuddin West after several people who attended a Tablighi Jamaat congregation tested positive for COVID-19, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) Coronavirus live news updates: Workers sanitize an area in Nizamuddin West after several people who attended a Tablighi Jamaat congregation tested positive for COVID-19, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus (COVID-19) live updates: In the biggest single-day jump, India Wednesday recorded 437 new positive cases of coronavirus across the country. There are currently 1,649 active cases in the country, while 143 people have been treated and discharged and 41 have died. State authorities are still tracing and quarantining people who attended a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month, which has emerged the biggest hotspot in India. Maharashtra reported the highest number of cases, 304, with the highest death toll, 39.

Funds low, chief ministers of all states are expected to seek aid from the Centre during a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today to undertake basic relief measures for the most vulnerable sections.

In other news, this year’s United Nations global climate summit has been postponed due to the pandemic. Host country Britain said in a statement that “in light of the ongoing, worldwide effects of COVID-19, holding an ambitious, inclusive COP26 in November 2020 is no longer possible.” The meeting is formally known as the 26th Conference of the Parties.

Worldwide, the number of cases is nearly 10 lakh, with the highest infections in the US, Italy, Spain and China. The global death toll is nearly 47,000. Italy has seen the most deaths due to the virus, followed by Spain, France, China and Iran.