Thursday, April 02, 2020
COVID19
Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES: Raagi who performed kirtan in front of 100 people dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus (COVID-19) live news updates: State authorities are still tracing and quarantining people who attended a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi's Nizamuddin last month, which has emerged the biggest hotspot in India.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 2, 2020 7:49:15 am
coronavirus cases, coronavirus update, coronavirus map, coronavirus latest news, coronavirus india news Coronavirus live news updates: Workers sanitize an area in Nizamuddin West after several people who attended a Tablighi Jamaat congregation tested positive for COVID-19, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus (COVID-19) live updates: In the biggest single-day jump, India Wednesday recorded 437 new positive cases of coronavirus across the country. There are currently 1,649 active cases in the country, while 143 people have been treated and discharged and 41 have died. State authorities are still tracing and quarantining people who attended a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month, which has emerged the biggest hotspot in India. Maharashtra reported the highest number of cases, 304, with the highest death toll, 39.

Funds low, chief ministers of all states are expected to seek aid from the Centre during a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today to undertake basic relief measures for the most vulnerable sections.

In other news, this year’s United Nations global climate summit has been postponed due to the pandemic. Host country Britain said in a statement that “in light of the ongoing, worldwide effects of COVID-19, holding an ambitious, inclusive COP26 in November 2020 is no longer possible.” The meeting is formally known as the 26th Conference of the Parties.

Worldwide, the number of cases is nearly 10 lakh, with the highest infections in the US, Italy, Spain and China. The global death toll is nearly 47,000. Italy has seen the most deaths due to the virus, followed by Spain, France, China and Iran.

Live Updates: 1,649 active cases in India; PM Narendra Modi to hold video call with chief ministers today; states rush to quarantine people who attended the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat congregation; Maharashtra sees highest rise in COVID-19 infections. Read latest news and updates in Tamil, Malayalam, Bangla

    India coronavirus lockdown: The shepherd walks goats on the empty Okhla Barrage road in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

    Coronavirus (COVID-19) India news live updates:

    The Centre is considering changing its policy on care of patients with novel coronavirus by limiting hospitalisation to only those who are in need. So far, states have ensures all positive patients were hospitalised. However, as the numbers rise across the country, discussions are being help about sending the milder cases to home quarantine and monitoring them over the phone, highly places sources in the government told The Indian Express.

    While there are no definite protocols for hospitalisation of a symptomatic patient (fever, cough, and shortness of breath), the guidelines are clear on two aspects: the final decision to admit a patient is the discretion of the treating physician; and till the time laboratory results are received, the suspected patient has to be kept in isolation at a health facility and given symptomatic treatment.

    In other news, the conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers today come after several CMs wrote letters to the Prime Minister asking that the Centre clear their pending dues. "In the last meeting, while all CMs were present, only eight were invited to speak. The time around, several CMs would want to tell the Prime Minister about the acute economic distress in their respective states, a senior state government official told The Indian Express.

    Some state chief ministers have already noted that the announcement of a 21-day lockdown was made without taking them into confidence. With the responsibility of providing relief for migrant workers lying squarely on the shoulders of states, inadequate financial support is only widening the trust deficit with the Centre, some of the officials said.

