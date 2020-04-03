Coronavirus latest news LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to deliver video message at 9 am

Coronavirus latest news: Outside a store during India's 21-day lockdown in Kolkata on Thursday. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh)

Coronavirus (COVID-19) latest news live updates:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday underlined that “in the next few weeks, testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine should remain the areas of focus” in the country’s war against the coronavirus threat, and told Chief Ministers of all states to “formulate a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of the population once the lockdown ends” on April 14. He, however, warned that the global situation remains “far from satisfactory” and there was speculation of a “possible second wave of spread of the virus in some countries”.

The Prime Minister, according to an official statement, said “considering that this is the time to harvest crops, the government has given some relaxation from lockdown, but it is necessary to continuously monitor and maintain social distancing as much as possible”.

He asked the states to “think of other platforms for procuring grains apart from APMC (agricultural produce market committee), and explore the possibility of creating pooling platforms for rural areas, like that in ride sharing apps, which can be used for this purpose”.

Coronavirus latest news: Govt authorities are now considering options as to how to lift India's 21-day COVID-19 lockdown. (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana)

In a tweet later in the day, Modi said: “At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians.”

As India entered the 10th day of lockdown Friday, the government is now mulling options on how to lift restrictions on April 14. Within the government, a “limited lockdown” in some areas is an option that seems to be gaining ground, at this point. One opinion currently within the government seems to be that while it may not be possible to reach a zero-new-case situation by April 14, the best option would be to focus on specific “pockets” to contain the spread.

“If we can identify pockets like these across the country — there may be several hundred of them — and if I am reasonably satisfied that the rest of the country can go about their business, then these pockets will remain the only ones left with restrictions,” a highly placed government source said.

India coronavirus lockdown: Workers sanitize an area in Nizamuddin West after several people who attended a Tablighi Jamaat congregation tested positive for COVID-19, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Meanwhile, the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin, New Delhi, last month has emerged the biggest hotspot in the country, accounting for about one-fifth of the COVID-19 positive cases. Of the total 53 deaths in India, 15 have been linked to the gathering. In Delhi, the number of positive cases almost doubled on Thursday, fuelled largely by those evacuated from Markaz Nizamuddin on Tuesday and Wednesday testing positive.

Coronavirus live news updates: People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from the Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo: Anil Sharma)

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

Read our complete coverage of the coronavirus pandemic