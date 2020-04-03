Coronavirus latest news LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to deliver video message at 9 am
India's toll due to the coronavirus is 53, of which 15 have been linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi's Nizamuddin West. The number of cases in the country stands at 2,069, of which 155 have been treated and discharged.
Tribals carry food packets distributed by an NGO during the lockdown at Borivali in Mumbai on Thursday.
Coronavirus latest news live updates: As the country enters Day 10 of the 21-day coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Friday deliver a video message at 9 am. This comes a day after he held a meeting with the chief ministers of all states and asked them to “formulate a common exit strategy to ensure staggered reemergence of the population once the lockdown ends” on April 14.
While the Prime Minister had sought suggestions from the CMs, his government was exploring the possibility of a “limited lockdown” in some areas. “If we can identify pockets across the country — there may be several hundred of them — the rest of the county can go about their business while these remain the only ones left with restrictions,” a highly placed government source told The Indian Express.
India’s toll due to the coronavirus rose to 53 last evening, of which 15 have been linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin West last month. The number of cases in the country crossed 2,000 to 2,069, of which 155 have been treated and discharged. Of these, at least 400 positive cases have been linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation.
Globally, the number of cases cross 10 lakh, the highest of which were reported from the US (244,769), Italy (115,242) and Spain (112,065). The death toll rose to 52,973; Italy has the most fatalities (13,915), followed by Spain (10,348) and France (5,387). As cases increase, the question on everyone’s mind is: How will the pandemic end?Listen to our podcast.
PM Modi delivers video message today; half of India's COVID-19 death count linked to Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin; Govt mulls options for lifting lockdown
Outside a store during India's 21-day lockdown in Kolkata on Thursday.
Coronavirus (COVID-19) latest news live updates:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday underlined that “in the next few weeks, testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine should remain the areas of focus” in the country’s war against the coronavirus threat, and told Chief Ministers of all states to “formulate a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of the population once the lockdown ends” on April 14. He, however, warned that the global situation remains “far from satisfactory” and there was speculation of a “possible second wave of spread of the virus in some countries”.
The Prime Minister, according to an official statement, said “considering that this is the time to harvest crops, the government has given some relaxation from lockdown, but it is necessary to continuously monitor and maintain social distancing as much as possible”.
He asked the states to “think of other platforms for procuring grains apart from APMC (agricultural produce market committee), and explore the possibility of creating pooling platforms for rural areas, like that in ride sharing apps, which can be used for this purpose”.
Govt authorities are now considering options as to how to lift India's 21-day COVID-19 lockdown.
In a tweet later in the day, Modi said: “At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians.”
As India entered the 10th day of lockdown Friday, the government is now mulling options on how to lift restrictions on April 14. Within the government, a “limited lockdown” in some areas is an option that seems to be gaining ground, at this point. One opinion currently within the government seems to be that while it may not be possible to reach a zero-new-case situation by April 14, the best option would be to focus on specific “pockets” to contain the spread.
“If we can identify pockets like these across the country — there may be several hundred of them — and if I am reasonably satisfied that the rest of the country can go about their business, then these pockets will remain the only ones left with restrictions,” a highly placed government source said.
Workers sanitize an area in Nizamuddin West after several people who attended a Tablighi Jamaat congregation tested positive for COVID-19, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin, New Delhi, last month has emerged the biggest hotspot in the country, accounting for about one-fifth of the COVID-19 positive cases. Of the total 53 deaths in India, 15 have been linked to the gathering. In Delhi, the number of positive cases almost doubled on Thursday, fuelled largely by those evacuated from Markaz Nizamuddin on Tuesday and Wednesday testing positive.
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from the Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday.
Hours after it advised “rapid antibody tests” in “hotspot areas” in an interim advisory on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) left the decision to the states, and put out a list of such tests that had been approved earlier. In its interim advisory, the ICMR said: “Population in hotspot areas may be tested using rapid antibody test, and antibody positives to be confirmed by RT-PCR using throat/ nasal swab. Antibody negatives to be quarantined at home.” But this advisory was pulled down at night. Instead, the ICMR, put out a list of antibody-based (IgM, IgG) rapid tests that have been approved and validated.
Good morning, and welcome to our live blog on the coronavirus pandemic in india and the world. Here are the headlines from our print edition: