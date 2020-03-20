Follow Us:
Friday, March 20, 2020
Coronavirus latest updates: California, Sri Lanka in lockdown, India cases now at 195

Coronavirus LIVE updates: The virus has infected more than 234,000 people across the world and the death toll exceeded 10,000.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 20, 2020 10:06:54 am
Coronavirus LIVE updates: As India reported its fourth novel coronavirus (COVID-19) death and the total number of cases climbed to 195, the government has tightened measures further, banning the landing of all international commercial passenger flights for a week from March 22. Several states and Union territories also imposed fresh restrictions on public transport and gatherings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cautioned against complacency on the pandemic while asking people to observe a self-imposed curfew on Sunday by not stepping out of homes between 7 am and 9 pm.

Globally, the virus has infected more than 234,000 people and the death toll exceeded 10,000. In Italy, the death toll overtook China’s in a stark illustration of how the outbreak has provided toward Europe and the US. It recorded at least 3,405 deaths, or roughly 150 more than in China.  California issued a statewide ‘stay at home” order for its 40 million residents and Washington warned Americans to return home or stay abroad indefinitely, with the number of coronavirus deaths in the country hitting 200.

    10:06 (IST)20 Mar 2020
    West Bengal confirms second case of Coronavirus

    West Bengal reported second positive case of Coronavirus.  A 23 year old who returned to Kolkata from London on March 13 was tested positive. 

    10:04 (IST)20 Mar 2020
    Nepal conducts extensive screeing for people coming from India

    Nepal conducts extensive screening of people coming from India at the Indo-Nepal border town of Kakarvitta, as a preventive measure against the spread of Coronavirus.  

    09:52 (IST)20 Mar 2020
    China reports no new domestic coronavirus cases for second day

    China's coronavirus infections from abroad hit a new daily record while infected travellers reached an unprecedented number of Chinese provinces, pressuring authorities to hold the bar high on already tough custom rules and public-health protocols.China has intensified measures to guard against infections arriving from abroad as the coronavirus spread around the world, concerned that travellers might trigger a second wave of domestic infections just as the outbreak was controlled at home.Mainland China had 39 new confirmed cases on Thursday, the country's National Health Commission said, all of which were imported cases.

    09:46 (IST)20 Mar 2020
    Sri Lanka imposes curfew amid coronavirus fear

    Amid fear of rising Coronavirus patients in Sri Lanka, the country on Friday imposes curfew from 6 am this morning to Monday 6 am. Sri Lanka on Thursday indefinitely postponed parliamentary elections that were scheduled for next month in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

    09:42 (IST)20 Mar 2020
    Positive COVID-19 cases jump to 195 in India

    Ministry of Health and Family Welfare  on Friday confirmed that the total number of positive cases of #COVID19 in India now stands at 195 (including 32 foreigners), 4 deaths (1 each) in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra   

    Coronavirus: South Korea reports rebound in new cases after nursing home outbreak Medical staff members arrive for a duty shift at Dongsan Hospital in Daegu, South Korea, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.(Lee Moo-ryul/Newsis via AP)

    The new coronavirus kills one person every 10 minutes in Iran, the health ministry spokesperson tweeted as the death toll in the Middle East's worst affected country climbed to 1,284. In India, The Centre has informed the Delhi High Court that of the 1,514 Indian nationals tested by the Indian Embassy in Iran, only 298 have tested positive for COVID-19. The Ministries of External Affairs and Health, in a joint report filed before Justice Navin Chawla on Wednesday, stated the low rate is largely due to the large number of medical students in Iran.

    The status report stated that the first batch of 108 samples were received on March 7, 2020, of which 65 tested negative. “Samples of 529 more Indians were received on March 10, 2020, which were tested in NIV, Pune. Of these, 384 tested negative. On March 13, 2020, 558 samples were brought to India, of which 476 are negative. On March 15, 319 samples were brought to India, of which 291 are negative,” the report said. It added that 192 more samples were received on March 16 and are currently being tested.

    Meanwhile, hundreds of Bahraini pilgrims are stranded in Iran, a country with which Bahrain has no diplomatic ties and is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East.

