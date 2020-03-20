Coronavirus latest updates: California, Sri Lanka in lockdown, India cases now at 195

Coronavirus LIVE updates: As India reported its fourth novel coronavirus (COVID-19) death and the total number of cases climbed to 195, the government has tightened measures further, banning the landing of all international commercial passenger flights for a week from March 22. Several states and Union territories also imposed fresh restrictions on public transport and gatherings.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cautioned against complacency on the pandemic while asking people to observe a self-imposed curfew on Sunday by not stepping out of homes between 7 am and 9 pm.
Globally, the virus has infected more than 234,000 people and the death toll exceeded 10,000. In Italy, the death toll overtook China’s in a stark illustration of how the outbreak has provided toward Europe and the US. It recorded at least 3,405 deaths, or roughly 150 more than in China. California issued a statewide ‘stay at home” order for its 40 million residents and Washington warned Americans to return home or stay abroad indefinitely, with the number of coronavirus deaths in the country hitting 200.
Highlights
West Bengal reported second positive case of Coronavirus. A 23 year old who returned to Kolkata from London on March 13 was tested positive.
Nepal conducts extensive screening of people coming from India at the Indo-Nepal border town of Kakarvitta, as a preventive measure against the spread of Coronavirus.
China's coronavirus infections from abroad hit a new daily record while infected travellers reached an unprecedented number of Chinese provinces, pressuring authorities to hold the bar high on already tough custom rules and public-health protocols.China has intensified measures to guard against infections arriving from abroad as the coronavirus spread around the world, concerned that travellers might trigger a second wave of domestic infections just as the outbreak was controlled at home.Mainland China had 39 new confirmed cases on Thursday, the country's National Health Commission said, all of which were imported cases.
Amid fear of rising Coronavirus patients in Sri Lanka, the country on Friday imposes curfew from 6 am this morning to Monday 6 am. Sri Lanka on Thursday indefinitely postponed parliamentary elections that were scheduled for next month in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday confirmed that the total number of positive cases of #COVID19 in India now stands at 195 (including 32 foreigners), 4 deaths (1 each) in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra
