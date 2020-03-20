Coronavirus latest updates: California, Sri Lanka in lockdown, India cases now at 195

Workers undergo thermal screening for Coronavirus. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Workers undergo thermal screening for Coronavirus. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus LIVE updates: As India reported its fourth novel coronavirus (COVID-19) death and the total number of cases climbed to 195, the government has tightened measures further, banning the landing of all international commercial passenger flights for a week from March 22. Several states and Union territories also imposed fresh restrictions on public transport and gatherings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cautioned against complacency on the pandemic while asking people to observe a self-imposed curfew on Sunday by not stepping out of homes between 7 am and 9 pm.

Globally, the virus has infected more than 234,000 people and the death toll exceeded 10,000. In Italy, the death toll overtook China’s in a stark illustration of how the outbreak has provided toward Europe and the US. It recorded at least 3,405 deaths, or roughly 150 more than in China. California issued a statewide ‘stay at home” order for its 40 million residents and Washington warned Americans to return home or stay abroad indefinitely, with the number of coronavirus deaths in the country hitting 200.