Coronavirus Latest Updates, 02 April: WHO ‘deeply concerned’ as global cases near million mark

Coronavirus Latest Updates: Over 9,32,000 people across the globe have been infected since the coronavirus first emerged in China late last year. While the death toll has passed 46,000, nearly 2,00,000 have recovered, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University. The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 30,000 people in Europe alone. Italy and Spain account for three in every four deaths on the continent.

The World Health Organization has expressed deep concern about the near-exponential escalation of the new coronavirus pandemic, with the number of deaths doubling in a week. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged citizens around the globe to stand together to fight COVID-19.

“Over the past five weeks, we have witnessed a near exponential growth in the number of new cases, reaching almost every country. “The number of deaths has more than doubled in the past week. In the next few days we will reach one million confirmed cases and 50,000 deaths, ” he said.

US buys ventilators, medical supplies from Russia

US reported over 5,000 deaths and more than 200,000 infections, the highest in the world, due to the fast-spreading COVID-19. As the country wrestles with the pandemic, the nation agreed to buy from Russia ventilators, medical supplies and other personal protection equipment needed to treat patients infected with COVID-19. The move to buy from Russia comes after a telephonic conversation between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on March 30.

“As a follow-up to the March 30 phone call between President Trump and President Putin, the United States has agreed to purchase needed medical supplies, including ventilators and personal protection equipment, from Russia, which were handed over to FEMA on April 1 in New York City.” State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

Trump to ground domestic flights between COVID-19 hot spots

President Donald Trump said that he is weighing grounding domestic flights between coronavirus hot spots as he ramps up efforts to try to contain the pandemic’s spread. Limited flights continue to run between cities like New York and Detroit, though passenger counts have plummeted across the nation. The Transportation Security Administration screened just 146,348 passengers Tuesday, down from 2,026,256 the same day last year.

The US has also begun repatriation of its stranded nationals, who want to return home, from India which is undergoing a 21-day lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus pandemic, a senior American diplomat has said, praising the Indian government for extending full support to undertake this “important mission”.

The repatriation from India is part of the massive effort being undertaken by the US for its citizens from across the world. So far, the US has repatriated over 30,000 citizens from over 60 countries on more than 350 flights. “We began our repatriation efforts from India on Wednesday with a flight that brought in some 170 US citizens,” Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs Ian Brownlee said. “We will begin a steadier flow of flights out of New Delhi and Mumbai in the coming days, really beginning toward the end of this week and into the weekend,” he said in response to a question. There are more than 80 flights scheduled or in the planning stages from various locations, he added.

In related news from the US, a six-week-old infant has died of complications relating to COVID-19, the governor of the US state of Connecticut has said, in one of the youngest recorded deaths from the virus.

Governor Ned Lamont tweeted on Wednesday that the newborn was “brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived.”

Russia confirms 2,777 cases of COVID-19

Russia has earmarked almost USD 18 billion to battle the COVID-19 pandemic as Moscow imposed a strict lockdown. Russia has officially confirmed 2,777 cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths. A strict lockdown has been put in place across almost all regions, and parliament has approved a coronavirus-focused package of legislation including prison terms of up to seven years for those who cause multiple deaths by flouting protective measures.

France reports highest daily deaths from COVID-19

France on Wednesday reported its highest daily number of deaths from COVID-19 since the coronavirus epidemic began, saying 509 more people had died in hospital to bring the toll to 4,032. There are now 24,639 people hospitalised in France with COVID-19, with 6,017 of them in intensive care, health official Jerome Salomon told reporters in his daily update. The death toll on Tuesday had risen by 499.

The French figures include only those who died in hospital and not those who died at home or in old people’s homes. The number of confirmed cases also rose by 4,861 to 56,989. Many cases however go unregistered because of a lack of testing equipment. France has been in lockdown since March 17 in a bid to slow the spread of the epidemic and officials have repeatedly warned it will take time for the measures to bear fruit. France is currently carrying out 30,000 tests a day, far fewer than in neighbouring Germany.

Australia join race to find potential COVID-19 vaccine Australia’s national science agency has begun testing potential coronavirus vaccines in an effort to contain the infection. Scientists at Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) are performing the first stage of testing for two vaccine candidates and the results are expected to be clear by June, BBC reported. The pre-clinical trials, cleared by the World Health Organisation, are being conducted on animals. The potential vaccines are being made by Oxford University and US company Inovio Pharmaceutical.

Seven Indians among 74 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Singapore

Singapore has reported its fourth death due to the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, a day after 74 new COVID-19 infections, including seven Indians, were confirmed in the country. The total number of infections is 1,000. Twenty of the new cases are imported, with a travel history to Australia, Europe, South America, Africa, ASEAN and other parts of Asia, said the Ministry.

Twenty-four COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Most of the rest of the 457 confirmed cases, still in hospital, are stable or improving, the ministry said. A total of 245 cases have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals or relocated to community isolation services.

