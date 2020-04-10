Coronavirus LIVE news updates: Global economic crisis looming; total cases in India near 6,000

The number of coronavirus cases neared 6,000. In pic: The fire safety department of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation conducted disinfectant exercise in old city. (Express photo: Javed Raja)

Odisha to stay shut until April 30, wants no resumption of rail and air services

Even as the Centre and states are still weighing their options on extending the 21-day lockdown beyond April 14, Odisha became the first state to clearly spell its plan of action: that its statewide lockdown will continue till April 30.

Odisha became the first state to extend the lockdown till April 30. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

The state government also said it would request the Centre to stop rail and air services to the state until then. “The state Cabinet, which met today, decided that saving lives of our people is the top most priority at this juncture,” said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s written statement shared by the state government on Thursday. “We have decided to extend the lockdown till April 30. We will recommend to the Government of India to extend the national lockdown (up to the same time period)... We will also request the Union Government not to start airline and railway services till April 30,” the statement added.

PM Modi, South Korean President Moon Jae-in discuss ways to tackle COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday had a telephonic conversation with South Korea President Moon Jae-in on the prevailing COVID-19 situation and ways to fight it through cooperation and use of technology.

Had a telephone conversation with President @moonriver365 on the prevailing COVID-19 situation and how we can fight this pandemic through cooperation and leveraging the power of technology. https://t.co/e51GAApSaP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2020

“Had a telephone conversation with President @moonriver365 on the prevailing COVID-19 situation and how we can fight this pandemic through cooperation and leveraging the power of technology,” PM Modi tweeted.

As healthcare workers lead the fight against the coronavirus pandemic gripping the world, their working conditions have been under greater scrutiny.

The report notes that in terms of absolute numbers, the largest shortfall of nurses is in the South-East Asian region. (Photo: AP)

Within the healthcare sector, nurses play a critical role. They comprise the largest component of health professionals, at over 59 per cent — or 27.9 million in absolute numbers — underling that their role, especially during the current health crisis, is paramount.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva Thursday said that due to the pandemic, the year 2020 could see the worst global economic fallout since the Great Depression in the 1930s with over 170 countries likely to experience negative per capita income growth.

People keep distance due to the coronavirus at a market in Aachen, Germany (AP)

With the world facing uncertainty over the depth and duration of the crisis, the managing director said that it is clear that global growth will take a negative plunge this year. “In fact, we anticipate the worst economic fallout since the Great Depression”, said Georgieva.

UK records 881 coronavirus deaths

Britain on Thursday reported 881 more fatalities due to COVID-19, bringing the country's total toll to 7,978, as Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the strict lockdown measures in place in the UK must continue for more time to ensure there is no second wave of the coronavirus.

Raab, who is deputising for Prime Minister Boris Johnson while he is in hospital recovering from COVID-19, confirmed that the premier's condition continues to improve as he led the daily Downing Street briefing. "The Prime Minister remains in intensive care, but he continues to make positive steps forwards and is in good spirits," said Raab.

