Coronavirus LIVE news updates: UP seals hotspots, Delhi marks containment zones; Europe toll crosses 60,000

Around 200 people from a JJ cluster in Noida being taken to a quarantine facility (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) Around 200 people from a JJ cluster in Noida being taken to a quarantine facility (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

While the Centre mulls an extension of the 21-day nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the transmission of the novel coronavirus, the total number of cases of COVID-19 cases crossed 5,000 in the country, including 149 deaths.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to have a stronghold in Europe, where over 60,000 people have died so far, even as China, where the virus first originated, is beginning to see signs of normalcy, with the number of new cases going down and lockdown restrictions being lifted gradually.

After India agreed to continue supplying hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to the USA, President Donald Trump Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity”. This, a day after he warned India of retaliation if the country didn’t provide the drug to America. The health ministry has, meanwhile, said there is no shortage of HCQ in the country.

In other news, Trump has threatened to halt funding to the World Health Organisation and questioned why the WHO had given “such a faulty recommendation,” apparently referring to its earlier advice against curtailing international travel to stop the virus spread from China.

Back home, while Uttar Pradesh has sealed hotspots within certain districts, New Delhi has identified containment zones, which will face stricter lockdown restrictions.