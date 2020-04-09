Coronavirus LIVE news updates: UP seals hotspots, Delhi marks containment zones; Europe toll crosses 60,000
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker India Live News Updates: Uttar Pradesh has sealed hotspots within certain districts, New Delhi has identified containment zones, which will face stricter lockdown restrictions. Meanwhile, Trump has threatened to halt funding to the World Health Organisation as death toll in US crosses 14,000.
Around 200 people from a JJ cluster in Noida being taken to a quarantine facility (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)
While the Centre mulls an extension of the 21-day nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the transmission of the novel coronavirus, the total number of cases of COVID-19 cases crossed 5,000 in the country, including 149 deaths.
Meanwhile, the virus continues to have a stronghold in Europe, where over 60,000 people have died so far, even as China, where the virus first originated, is beginning to see signs of normalcy, with the number of new cases going down and lockdown restrictions being lifted gradually.
In other news, Trump has threatened to halt funding to the World Health Organisation and questioned why the WHO had given “such a faulty recommendation,” apparently referring to its earlier advice against curtailing international travel to stop the virus spread from China.
‘Sealing’ orders triggered panic buying in some areas in Noida on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
At least twenty-two small pockets of settlements — lanes, apartment complexes — in many parts of Delhi have been notified as containment zones, wherein tougher restrictions, including on essential services, are being implemented. By Thursday, more areas are likely to be sealed, which include Central Delhi’s Sadar Bazar and pockets of West Delhi among others, district magistrates told The Indian Express.
The Uttar Pradesh government also decided to completely seal off coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts, including Noida, to further contain the spread of COVID-19.
Lockdown: PM consults parties, final decision on April 11 after talk with CMs
A week after he told chief ministers to formulate a common but staggered exit strategy to lift the 21-day lockdown across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave the first clear signal that some restrictions are likely to continue post-April 14.
Utensils placed inside circles in a queue at a slum area as Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) began supplying food amid a nationwide lockdown.
Cutting across party lines, floor leaders of political parties have asked the Centre to announce more financial relief measures, economic stimulus package, ramp up testing for COVID-19, release all dues including GST compensation to states and called for procurement of rabi crops from farmers.
In "make-or-break week" for India, the government is likely to scale up testing for COVID-19.
“This week, you can say, is the make-or-break week so far as the future course of the epidemic in India is concerned, whether we continue with the lockdown or not. The criticism has been that we did not test enough, but we have always maintained that if it (infection) was really happening that much, the death toll would not be so low; also, influenza-like illnesses across the country have remained flat. But to test that hypothesis, we need to test. That is what we will do this week when we hope to get a definitive idea about the course of the disease,” said a government source.
Coronavirus: Globally, tally of recovered closely follows total cases, with 14-day lag
MAPPING the number of COVID-19 patients who recovered against the global case load reveals an interesting trend – it mimics the exponential growth curve of the pandemic, but also appears to closely trail the caseload, with a 14-day lag.
Residents of an apartment building look at street musicians performing on their courtyard as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Prague, Czech Republic (REUTERS)
Absolute numbers on a particular date of the number of positive COVID-19 cases and recovered cases may still look intimidating. A two-week reflection, however, shows the recovery rate is trailing not too far behind the caseload.
France reported some positive coronavirus-linked data on Wednesday, with the increase of hospital death fatalities slowing again, but the presidential palace said nonetheless the national lockdown aimed at containing the disease would be extended.
The lockdown, that took effect on March 17 and has already been extended once, will now go beyond April 15, a move that was widely expected.
French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation regarding the new coronavirus situation on Monday evening, the presidential palace added.
The number of people who died from coronavirus infections in French hospitals climbed by 8% in a day - versus 9% on Tuesday and 10% on Monday - to a cumulative total of 7,632, state health agency director Jerome Salomon told a news conference.
But he added the day's figures were incomplete because, due to technical issues, authorities were not able to register nursing homes data, which account for more than 30% of total fatalities.
The total death toll, including Tuesday's nursing homes' figures, is up 5% at 10,869. (Reuters)
In a heartfelt plea for unity, the World Health Organization's chief sought Wednesday to rise above sharp criticism and threats of funding cuts from US President Donald Trump over the agency's response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The vocal defense from the WHO Director-General came a day after Trump blasted the UN agency for being ``China-centric'' and alleging that it had ``criticized'' his ban of travel from China as the COVID-19 outbreak was spreading from the city of Wuhan.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, an Ethiopian and the WHO's first African leader, projected humility and minimized his personal role while decrying invective and even racist slurs against him amid the WHO's response to the disease. The new coronavirus has infected more than 1.4 million people and cost over 83,000 lives across the globe.
``Why would I care about being attacked when people are dying?'' he said. ``I know that I am just an individual. Tedros is just a dot in the whole universe.''
But he dodged questions about Trump's comments, while acknowledging the agency was made up of humans ``who make mistakes,'' and insisted his key focus was saving lives, not getting caught up in politics.
``No need to use COVID to score political points. You have many other ways to prove yourself,'' Tedros said. ``If you don't want many more body bags, then you refrain from politicizing it.'' (AP)