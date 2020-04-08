Coronavirus live news updates: Trump threatens WHO; Wuhan lifts lockdown

Residents of an apartment building look at street musicians performing on their courtyard as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Prague, Czech Republic, April 7, 2020. (Reuters Photo: David W Cerny) Residents of an apartment building look at street musicians performing on their courtyard as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Prague, Czech Republic, April 7, 2020. (Reuters Photo: David W Cerny)

On a day that the death toll due to the coronavirus crossed 11,000 in the US, President Donald Trump threatened to cut funding to the World Health Organization (WHO), saying the international group “missed the call” on the coronavirus pandemic. The country has over 398,000 cases. In New York alone, over 3,200 have died, which is more than the number of people killed at the World Trade Centre on 9/11.

The global death toll rose to over 82,000 on Wednesday, while more than 1.4 million were infected, including 300,000 who have been treated and discharged.

Wuhan, where COVID-19 originated in December, lifted lockdown today after more than 10 weeks. There are still some restrictions in place for individuals, businesses and schools, and authorities have urged people to remain indoors. According to the local media, over 55,000 people are expected to leave the city by tonight.

In other news, Boris Johnson remained in critical care after testing positive for the virus. And, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a month-long state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures.

There are 4,312 active cases of coronavirus in India and 124 deaths. At least 352 people have been treated and discharged. As the last week of the three-week lockdown begins, the government is preparing to scale up testing in this “make-or-break week“.