Coronavirus live news updates: Trump threatens WHO; Wuhan lifts lockdown
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker Live News Updates: The global death toll rose to over 82,000 on Wednesday, while more than 1.4 million were infected, including 300,000 who have been treated and discharged.
Residents of an apartment building look at street musicians performing on their courtyard as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Prague, Czech Republic, April 7, 2020. (Reuters Photo: David W Cerny)
On a day that the death toll due to the coronavirus crossed 11,000 in the US, President Donald Trump threatened to cut funding to the World Health Organization (WHO), saying the international group “missed the call” on the coronavirus pandemic. The country has over 398,000 cases. In New York alone, over 3,200 have died, which is more than the number of people killed at the World Trade Centre on 9/11.
The global death toll rose to over 82,000 on Wednesday, while more than 1.4 million were infected, including 300,000 who have been treated and discharged.
Wuhan, where COVID-19 originated in December, lifted lockdown today after more than 10 weeks. There are still some restrictions in place for individuals, businesses and schools, and authorities have urged people to remain indoors. According to the local media, over 55,000 people are expected to leave the city by tonight.
In other news, Boris Johnson remained in critical care after testing positive for the virus. And, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a month-long state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures.
There are 4,312 active cases of coronavirus in India and 124 deaths. At least 352 people have been treated and discharged. As the last week of the three-week lockdown begins, the government is preparing to scale up testing in this “make-or-break week“.
Live Blog
Coronavirus latest news live updates: Donald Trump threatens WHO; Boris Johnson remains in ICU; China's Wuhan lifts lockdown; India enters 'make-or-break' week. Read today's stories in Tamil, Bangla, Malayalam
Coronavirus live updates: A police officer distributes masks to children of migrant daily wage laborers during lockdown in Jammu, Saturday, March 28, 2020. (AP Photo: Channi Anand)
As the number of coronavirus cases in India nears 5,000, the country enters the last week of the 21-day lockdown. Several states have signalled to the Centre to extend the restrictions, a proposal being considered by the goverment. "The central government is thinking on the same lines, but the Prime Minister will take a final call after considering all aspects and holding discussions with experts. We are sure that every state will follow the decision he takes, sources told The Indian Express.
Around 200 people from a JJ cluster in Noida’s Sector 8 were taken to a quarantine facility late on Tuesday evening. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)
In "make-or-break week" for India, the government is likely to scale up testing for COVID-19.
“This week, you can say, is the make-or-break week so far as the future course of the epidemic in India is concerned, whether we continue with the lockdown or not. The criticism has been that we did not test enough, but we have always maintained that if it (infection) was really happening that much, the death toll would not be so low; also, influenza-like illnesses across the country have remained flat. But to test that hypothesis, we need to test. That is what we will do this week when we hope to get a definitive idea about the course of the disease,” said a government source.
Health officials attend to people arriving for COVID-19 tests at a hospital in Kanpur on Tuesday. (PTI photo)
“The idea is to double the number of tests every three-four days and reach about 40,000 daily. The private labs obviously have better mobility and reach than us because they are making money,” said the source.
Missed a chance to read the newspaper? Don't worry, here are the headlines from The Indian Express:
The number of fatalities due to the coronavirus has crossed 82,000 across the world. Italy has reported the most deaths at 17,127, followed by Spain (14,045), France (10,328) and the UK (6,159). The number of active cases stands at 1,429,437. The US leads with 398,785 infections, followed by Spain (141,942), Italy (135,586) and France (110,070). Around the world, 300,767 people have recovered from the disease.
Welcome to our live blog on the coronavirus pandemic, where we track the latest news and updates from India and across the world. Here are the headlines this morning: