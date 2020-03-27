Coronavirus latest LIVE Updates: Death toll rises to 17, cases soar to 724 in India

Coronavirus latest LIVE updates: According to estimates, about 5,000 migrant workers on their way home are stuck in various towns in Bihar with the lockdown in place.
The Rs 1.7 lakh crore economic package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the vulnerable sections — farmers, women, construction workers, senior citizens, widows and the disabled — is less than 1 per cent of India’s GDP. The nationwide lockdown, imposed to stop the novel coronovirus in its tracks, has led to scores of daily wage workers and informal sector entrepreneurs losing earning opportunities from their existing activities.
On Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 1.70 lakh crore ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana’ relief package to alleviate the distress of those least equipped to bear the cost of staying at home for the larger public interest of battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
The issue at hand is not just the size of the package relative to the GDP but the urgency of monetary transfer to unorganised sector workers, who have not only lost their jobs and income, but also face a massive health scare.
The central government’s package, as it is, comes a week after Kerala first announced a Rs 20,000-crore support for its people. Many states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Telangana and Rajasthan followed suit.
Even now, there is no evidence that the government has a plan for unorganised sector workers such as dhobis, rickshaw pullers, barbers, rural labourers, etc, even if they are registered with state governments. Neither for construction workers who are not registered with states. Workers in both these segments will not be eligible for any payout.
Meanwhile, the Congress and the CPM on Thursday called the measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman “inadequate” and “too little, too late”.
While former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi called the package ‘the first step in the right direction”, senior party leader P Chidambaram only gave it a “cautious welcome”. Congress leader Anand Sharma said he “broadly” supports the action plan. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the package is inadequate.
Meanwhile, inviting suppliers to submit quotations for a “tentative requirement” of 5 lakh antibody kit, ICMR has said that supply has to be “ensured” to six locations in the country: Dibrugarh, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhopal, and Delhi. Currently, India is only conducting the RT-PCR test; the government has fixed a Rs 4,500-cap for a RT-PCR test in a private laboratory. The ICMR has also asked suppliers for a quotation on procurement of 7 lakh RNA extraction kits.
Rajasthan has reported its second coronavirus death from Bhilwara. The 60-year-old, who had comorbidity in terms of high BP and kidney problems, has died.
