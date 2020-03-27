Kerala: IAS officer skips home quarantine to return to UP

Health workers during their routine visit to those under observation realized that the young IAS officer is missing (Representational) Health workers during their routine visit to those under observation realized that the young IAS officer is missing (Representational)

A young IAS officer, who has been under home quarantine since March 18, has skipped the isolation and reportedly went to his native state Uttar Pradesh.

Anupam Mishra, sub-collector in Kollam district, had been on leave and joined back duty on March 18. Realising that Mishra had gone abroad during the leave period, District Collector B Abdul Nazer directed the sub-collector to remain under observation at his official residence.

The district collector told media on Thursday that health workers during their routine visit to those under observation realized that the young IAS officer is missing. “Probe into his whereabouts revealed that Mishra is in Uttar Pradesh. He had gone without informing us. It is a grave issue and I would give a report to the government,’’ said the district collector.

