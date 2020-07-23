India Coronavirus Updates 23 July: Pune records highest cases in India; Kashmir imposes lockdown

Residence of Sinhagad road gathered in huge numbers at a COVID-19 testing facility which has started today at PL Deshpande garden in Pune. Residence of Sinhagad road gathered in huge numbers at a COVID-19 testing facility which has started today at PL Deshpande garden in Pune.

Coronavirus India Updates: India’s total coronavirus caseload rose to over 12.3 lakh (12,38,635) on Thursday after 45,720 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,129 people succumbed to the virus, bringing the death toll to 29,861. After 28,472 patients were reported cured/discharged since yesterday, the total recoveries have risen to 7,82,606.

According to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has dropped to 2.41%. Case Fatality Rate for COVID-19 is calculated by taking the ratio of the total number of deaths occurring due to the virus to the total number of cases. Follow Coronavirus India LIVE Updates

Mobile testing van tests for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday. Mobile testing van tests for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday.

While national attention has been turned to the fight against COVID-19 in states like Maharashtra, Karnataka or Andhra Pradesh, which have been known to have very high caseloads, the disease has become widespread in relatively smaller states as well.

Goa, Tripura, Manipur, Puducherry, Ladakh, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Daman and Diu, all have a significantly large number of Coronavirus cases, and in some of these, the numbers continue to rapidly rise. Lakshadweep is the only region, which is yet to report a single case.

As many as 3,50,823 samples were tested yesterday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted since the onset of the pandemic to 1.5 crore (1,50,75,369), according to data released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

A look at the top developments today:

Karnataka reports 4,764 COVID-19 positive cases

With 4,764 new cases reported on Wednesday, Karnataka’s total COVID-19 caseload now stands at 75,833. The state’s death toll rose to 1,519, after 55 more patients succumbed to the virus. Meanwhile, 1,780 recoveries were recorded yesterday.

“Out of the total positive cases, 27,239 patients have been discharged and 1,519 deaths have occurred. Presently, 47,069 cases continue to be active and 618 among this are undergoing treatment in ICU,” the Karnataka health department bulletin stated.

Data as on released by Union Health Ministry, ICMR and states. Data as on released by Union Health Ministry, ICMR and states.

Bengaluru reported 2,050 cases, followed by Udupi with 281 cases, Belagavi with 219 cases, Kalaburagi with 175 cases and Dakshina Kannada with 162 cases. Till date, 11,12,874 samples have been tested and 10,02,045 have turned negative, according to the health department.

The state Health and Family Welfare Department omitted patient details from the daily health bulletin on Wednesday.

Maharashtra records 10,567 positive cases; Pune records highest cases in India

Maharashtra recorded 10,576 new cases on Wednesday, bringing its total tally to over 3.37 lakh (3,37,607) and death toll to 12,556. The state continues to be the worst-impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a city, 2,111, in India on Wednesday, as per data provided by the Maharashtra government. PMC reported over 700 more cases than the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai, the city with the second highest number of cases, at 1,310.

A traffic cop at Tilak road in Pune applies mouth sanitiser during his work at the check post. A traffic cop at Tilak road in Pune applies mouth sanitiser during his work at the check post.

However, while the number of cases in PMC areas has risen, the number of deaths is lower than in BMC areas. While 22, 40 and 36 deaths were reported on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, in PMC areas, 41, 62 and 58 people succumbed to the virus in BMC areas on the same days.

Gujarat reports over 1,000 COVID-19 cases for second day

Gujarat recorded more than 1,000 cases for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 51,582.

With over 250 new cases and 19 COVID-related deaths, Surat continued to report the highest number of cases in a single day. Meanwhile, Vadodara recorded its highest single-day surge of 80 new cases, taking the district tally to 3,837. Ahmedabad added 196 new cases and saw three patients succumb to the disease.

Among those who tested positive were five constables of Vadodara city police, who are part of the staff of Commissioner of Police Anupamsinh Gahlaut.

People giving the swab sample for at SPPC Yoga Anusandhan Kendra in Delhi on Wednesday. People giving the swab sample for at SPPC Yoga Anusandhan Kendra in Delhi on Wednesday.

Odisha’s COVID-19 tally crosses 21,000; death toll rises to 114

With as many as 1,264 new cases, Odisha’s total tally of COVID-19 cases has surged past the 21,000 mark (21,099). The state currently has 7,205 active cases and has registered 13,749 recoveries, according to data released by the health department.

As many six patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 succumbed to the illness, bringing the state’s death toll to 114.

The number of new cases every day since July 1. The number of new cases every day since July 1.

Kashmir imposes lockdown in 9 of 10 districts till Monday

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the Kashmir valley, authorities have imposed a complete lockdown in nine out of 10 districts till July 27. Officials added that a three-day relaxation period will be provided before Eid, which will be celebrated on August 1.

Explained | India coronavirus numbers explained: Virus is now widespread in smaller states

“Complete lockdown in all Red districts (excluding Bandipora) of Kmr Div from today evening till 6 am on 27-7-2020. Agri/ horti & constr activities to continue as per DMRR guidelines. Movement of goods carriers/ LPG & Oil tankers to continue unhindered,” the Department of Information and Public Relations tweeted.

Healthcare workers collecting swab samples of suspected COVID-19 patients at PMC park in Pune on Wednesday. Healthcare workers collecting swab samples of suspected COVID-19 patients at PMC park in Pune on Wednesday.

16,000 citizens enroll as civil police wardens to combat COVID-19 in Bengaluru

Responding to Bengaluru City Police Commissioner’s call for civil police wardens in the city, over 16,000 people have joined the force, as on Wednesday.

Of these, most volunteers are deployed at check-posts and for police station works, Isha Pant, DCP, Command Centre said. Further, others accompany policemen for night patrolling exercise too.

Mumbai: 5 arrested for selling Remdesevir, Tocilizumab injections on black market

Thane police on Wednesday arrested five persons in connection with black marketing of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab injections, used in COVID-19 treatment.

The accused, police said, had been selling the drugs at higher rates on the black market. While the market price of Remdesivir is Rs 5,400 and Tocilizumab Rs 30,500, the accused were planning to sell the two drugs for Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively, police added.

The Maharashtra Home Minister had earlier directed the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) to take action against anyone found selling the drugs at a higher rate.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd