No train to run Sunday during Janata Curfew

Local train services will be reduced to minimum in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Secunderabad. Local train services will be reduced to minimum in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Secunderabad.

In an extraordinary decision, Indian Railways announced Friday that it would stop its services across the country from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday during the Janata Curfew called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It, however, clarified that if long-distance and inter-city trains have good occupancy figures (since long-distance trains are booked in advance), the zonal railways may decide to run them. Officials said zonal general managers will assess the final situation Saturday.

The Railway Board, in its order to zonal general managers, said all passenger trains (about 2,400), will remain cancelled from Saturday midnight to 10 pm Sunday. About 1,300 mail express trains will also not run from 4 am Sunday.

Local train services will be reduced to minimum in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Secunderabad.

The zonal railways have been asked to take a call on how many trains to run. Railway officials said the demand is relatively low on Sundays.

As a disincentive to travelling, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has been asked to suspend operations in its food plazas, refreshment rooms, jan ahaar and cell kitchens.

No food will be served on ordinary mail/express trains. However, food will continue to be served on trains where the ticket price includes the food component.

Railways has asked catering contractors to “take care of the staff on humanitarian grounds” during the time of closure.

The zonal general managers have been instructed to run special trains if there is crowding of stranded passengers at stations, “despite advance public notice”.

Sources said the decision, approved by the Prime Minister’s Office, is meant to aid the Janata Curfew.

So far, Railways has cancelled about 300 trains due to low occupancy and to discourage people from travelling. When trains are cancelled, the entire ticket amount is refunded without deducting the cancellation fee.

Here’s a quick coronavirus guide for you to stay updated: Who all should be tested for Covid-19 and when? | How should you quarantine yourself? | How often (and how) should you clean your home? | What is the Janata Curfew announced by PM Modi? | Who are restricted from coming to India, and from when? | How long can the virus live on surfaces or in air around you? | Still more Coronavirus Q&A Explained news here

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.