Fifth COVID death reported in J&K

A 70-year-old man from North Kashmir’s Sopore became Jammu and Kashmir’s fifth coronavirus-related death on Friday.

The man, from Arampora in Baramulla district, had been admitted to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Medical College since April 2, its medical superintendent Dr Shefa Deva told The Indian Express. “The patient had co-morbidity of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hypertension,” she added.

According to health officials, the patient was referred to the Srinagar hospital from GMC Baramulla and was being treated at SKIMS’s high-dependency unit.

Dr Deva said his body is being sent to his hometown as per the standard operating procedure.

Officials said that deceased had a travel history to Saudi Arabia. Dr. Asif Khanday, Block Medical Officer, Sopore said that after the patient was found positive, his family members were also tested and they were found negative for COVID-19.

“He was asked to be in home quarantine. But at home, he complained of some health problems and was taken to a Baramulla hospital, from where his sample was sent to SKIMS. Subsequently, he tested positive. When his condition deteriorated, we shifted him to Srinagar for further treatment,” said a doctor.

Of the total of five deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir, four are from Kashmir division and one is from Jammu division. Of the four Kashmir deaths, three are from North Kashmir districts.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 14 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, all of them from Kashmir division, a health bulletin said. The Union Territory now has 328 cases.

