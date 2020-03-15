Coronavirus outbreak: 218 Indians evacuated from Italy land in Delhi

The passengers were tested for COVID-19 before boarding the flight in Italy and only those who tested negative were allowed on board. The passengers were tested for COVID-19 before boarding the flight in Italy and only those who tested negative were allowed on board.

A group of 218 Indian nationals evacuated from Milan in Italy reached the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in New Delhi at 10 am Sunday, officials said. Italy has recorded the highest number of novel coronavirus cases outside China.

The evacuees would be taken to a facility set up by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Chawla, Delhi where they would be tested and quarantined.

An ITBP spokesperson said the group comprises mainly of students and had left from Italy early Sunday morning.

“They were tested for COVID-19 before boarding the flight in Italy and only those who tested negative were allowed on board. Thermal imaging will be done at the isolation bay at the IGI airport following which they would be brought to the facility,” he added.

At the facility, samples would be taken from the evacuees as they arrive and sent for testing of COVID-19.

