Coronavirus India Updates, September 01: Less than 70,000 cases for first time in 5 days; fatality rate at 21.29%

Coronavirus India Updates: For the first time in five days, India reported less than 70,000 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, with total infections rising to 36,91,167, including 65,288 deaths. In the last 24 hours, India recorded 69,921 cases and 819 death. At present, 7,85,996 people are undergoing treatment for the disease while 28,39,883 people have been discharged. The tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and went past 30 lakh on August 23.

The recovery rate in India has risen to 76.94 per cent while the Covid-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.77 per cent. The active cases of coronavirus infection in the country comprises 21.29 per cent of the total caseload, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Pune has become the city with the largest number of people infected with the novel coronavirus, leaving Delhi behind and has more than 1.75 lakh infections as of now.

On the other hand, Assam has recently entered the top ten states with maximum caseloads. On Monday, the state reported over 3,200 new cases, to take the total number of infections to 1.09 lakh. The state has a surprisingly low death count. It has reported only 306 coronavirus-related deaths so far, having a death rate of 0.28 per cent, which is the lowest in the country for any major state.

Here are the coronavirus news from across the country:

Pune has been reporting the largest number of cases every day, between 2,000 and 3,000, for the last couple of weeks. District officials say this was the result of enhanced testing, and it was only normal that the cases would rise because of that, before stabilising, and hopefully, reducing.

A recent serological survey in Pune had revealed that in some pockets of the city, more than 50 per cent of the people might already have been infected with the disease, though most of these were asymptomatic cases and were never detected. This is the highest disease prevalence detected in any city through serological surveys. More than 50 per cent prevalence in a population group would imply a slowdown in the transmission rate, meaning fewer people should be getting the infection every day. This slowdown is still to begin in the Pune city, however.

Not all who recovered from Covid had antibodies

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) did not find antibodies in the blood of 97 out of 208 people who had previously tested Covid positive during its July sero survey, a finding the organisation said indicates that immune response generated by the virus may be “transient in nature”.

The NCDC, which comes under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, also observed in its sero-survey report that immune response among Delhi’s population may be “short lived” as the city has a large floating population from places such as Noida, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad.

JEE (Main) begins from today

After being postponed twice, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is being held on Tuesday across India. While today is the BArch exam, a vast majority of students will appear for exams from tomorrow onwards when BTech entrance exams will take place.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exam is being conducted amid special arrangement, from no shoes with thick soles to mandatory masks at exam hall – several arrangements have been made by the NTA. Over 10 lakh masks, 10 lakh pairs of gloves, 1,300 infrared thermometer guns, 6,600 litres of hand sanitiser and an equal amount of disinfectant liquid, 6,600 sponges, 3,300 spray bottles and 3,300 cleaning staff have been arranged at an additional cost of almost Rs 13 crore. The exam will be conducted at 660 centres across the country, which was increased from 570.

Meanwhile, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to postpone JEE Main examination for students residing in flood-affected areas in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. However, it said that students residing in flood-hit areas can approach the National Testing Agency (NTA), if they were unable to reach the exam centre or reached late. The court asked NTA to check the veracity of the claims and decide their representation within 15 days.

Bengal’s Covid-19 discharge rate improves to 82.49%

The discharge rate of Covid-19 patients in West Bengal rose to 82.49 per cent after 3,318 patients recovered from the disease on Monday. A day before, the discharge rate was close to 82 per cent. As many as 1,34,270 people have recovered from the disease in the state which has 1,62,778 infections as of now. The death toll has risen to 3,228 and the number of active cases is now 25,280.

UP govt should provide insurance cover to all journalists: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tuesday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to provide insurance cover to journalists, asserting that they were performing the important duty of providing information amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Her appeal comes after the death of a young journalist due to COVID-19. “A very sad news. Neelanshu Shukla, a young journalist from Lucknow, is no more. He was battling COVID-19 since many days,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a Facebook post in Hindi.

Paying tributes to Shukla, the Congress general secretary said he was a talented journalist. May God give courage to his family to bear the suffering in this hour of grief, she said. “I raised this issue earlier as well that journalists are performing the important work of providing information in times of (the coronavirus) crisis,” Priyanka Gandhi said. “The UP government should provide financial help to Neelanshu Shukla’s family and insurance cover to all journalists,” she said.