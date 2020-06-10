India Coronavirus Updates, 10 June: Rajasthan seals borders, DMK leader J Anbazhagan dies of Covid-19

The Supreme Court Tuesday ordered states and Union Territories to complete the process of sending migrant labourers back to their home states within 15 days. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) The Supreme Court Tuesday ordered states and Union Territories to complete the process of sending migrant labourers back to their home states within 15 days. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

India Coronavirus Latest Update: As many as 9,985 cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours in India on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections to 2,76,583, including 7,745 deaths and 1,35,205 people who have recovered. The number of recoveries crossed the number of active cases in the country by 1,573 on Wednesday, according to data on the health ministry website.

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, Tuesday ordered states and Union Territories to complete the process of sending migrant labourers back to their home states within 15 days. It also asked them to consider withdrawing cases registered against the migrants for trying to walk to their homes flouting lockdown rules, and urged states and UTs to work on “the next stage of attending (to their) needs”. Follow Coronavirus India LIVE Updates

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra surpass 90,000

Mumbai reported 1,015 new cases, with its total tally reaching 51,100.

The total number of covid-19 cases in Maharashtra surpassed 90,000 on Tuesday to stand at 90,787, with 120 deaths reported in a single day, the highest so far. Mumbai reported 1,015 new cases, with its total tally reaching 51,100.

In Nashik district’s Malegaon, the local and civic administration decided to conduct a random testing of family members of all those who died after April 10, after a massive spike in deaths in the area. A month later, officials said that none of those people tested positive for Covid-19. However, Malegaon Municipal Corporation records show there were 752 deaths last month, an increase of 157 per cent over the same month last year. As of May 1, Malegaon had 274 coronavirus positive cases with 12 deaths. Nine had recovered. As of June 1, the total number of Covid cases had increased to 764 with 58 deaths. In May, 44 people are said to have died due to Covid-related illness.

As many as 62 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Pune City Police, of which 23 are still active. Currently, 100 cops — 96 personnel and four officers — are in quarantine. As per the preliminary analysis conducted by Pune police, of the total 62 cases, 25 are cops deployed in containment zones, 12 are high-risk contacts of positive cases, five reside in containment areas while 20 more have tested positive.

An Expert Explains | The best practices for home quarantine of Covid-19 patients

DMK leader J Anbazhagan dies of Covid-19

One of DMK’s tallest leaders in the Chennai region, J Anbazhagan died on Wednesday morning at a local hospital weeks after he tested positive for Covid-19. His condition had been critical and he was on ventilator support. Anbazhagan died on his 62nd birthday.

Anbazhagan was taken to Dr Rela Institute & Medical Centre with severe acute respiratory distress. Although he initially managed with oxygen therapy using a face-mask, he was put on ventilator support as his respiratory distress worsened and his condition remained unchanged.

Delhi stadiums to be used as makeshift hospitals soon

A Delhi government panel has suggested that Pragati Maidan, Talkatora Indoor Stadium, Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Dhyanchand National Stadium be used as makeshift hospitals.

Authorities said on Wednesday that the capital recorded 1,366 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 31,309, while the death toll mounted to 905, PTI reported. The Delhi government, in a first, did not release the daily health bulletin on Tuesday.

The suggestion assumes significance in light of the government’s projection that cases in Delhi may cross 5 lakh by the end of July, for which at least 80,000 beds will be required. Delhi, which has 17,712 active cases, currently has 8,975 Covid beds in government, private hospitals.

The number of beds is likely to increase by around 2,000 by June 15, the L-G was informed. The bed capacity will increase with the plan to operationalise a new 450-bed hospital at Burari and attachment of premier hotels with existing Covid-dedicated hospitals, officials said.

Uttar Pradesh: Days after escaping from Ghaziabad hospital, man dies of Covid-19 in Bareilly

A man died while undergoing treatment for covid-19 in Bareilly, days after escaping from a Ghaziabad hospital where he was initially admitted, PTI quoted officials as saying.

The man used to live in Delhi and work as a tailor, officials said, adding that he had fled from the hospital and reached his sister’s place two days ago. Chief Medical Officer Yashpal Singh said, “The man, about 45 years of age, died at a Bareilly hospital on Tuesday. He was admitted there two days ago.” An FIR had been lodged against him under the Epidemic Diseases Act and he was sent to Bareilly for treatment, the CMO said.

Covid cases in Gujarat surge past 21,000

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Gujarat crossed 21,000 with 476 fresh cases being reported Tuesday.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Gujarat crossed 21,000 with 476 fresh cases being reported Tuesday. Ahmedabad neared 15,000 cases, contributing to nearly 70 per cent of the state’s burden. While tests conducted in Ahmedabad make up only about one-third of the total daily samples across the state since June 1, the district has 14,962 cases. As many as 331 cases were reported Tuesday, 303 from the AMC jurisdiction, while 25 others succumbed to the infection.

After the central health ministry revised its discharge policy on May 8 to discharge a patient who is reported asymptomatic for three consecutive days, Gujarat, which had 1,872 patients discharged till then, saw the number shoot up to over 13,600 till June 7.

June 2 saw the biggest spike with a record 1,114 patients across the state discharged, of which 1,013 were from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) limits, 818 of these were “discharged” from home isolation, 21 from Covid care centres and 174 from hospitals of which a near 60 per cent share was from the frontline AMC-run SVP Hospital and state government’s Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

Hyderabad hospital doctors protest after assault by relatives of dead Covid-19 patient

Junior doctors at Hyderabad’s Gandhi General Hospital, the nodal hospital for treating Covid-19 patients in the state, squatted outside the hospital building and staged a protest late Tuesday evening after attendants of a deceased patient allegedly beat up junior doctors on duty with office furniture. The alleged attack was following the death of one of the patients, a 55-year-old Covid-19 patient, at around 6.30 pm. The protests went on till 3 am and the doctors resumed the sit-in protest from 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Rajasthan seals borders with other states

Due to a surge in coronavirus cases, Rajasthan on Wednesday sealed its borders with other states, an official said, PTI reported. The state reported one more Covid-19 fatality on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 11,368 and the death toll to 256. Jaipur has the maximum number of cases in the state with 2,500 cases and 118 deaths, followed by 1,944 cases and 26 deaths in Jodhpur.

