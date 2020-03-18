Coronavirus India updates March 18: Army reports first case, total cases rise to 147

Coronavirus India updates March 18: The hospital has asked those suffering from cough, running nose and fever to report to the isolation room. (PTI) Coronavirus India updates March 18: The hospital has asked those suffering from cough, running nose and fever to report to the isolation room. (PTI)

Coronavirus (COVID-19) India updates: With 10 fresh cases reported from different parts of the country Wednesday, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India has risen to 147, including 14 who have recovered and three deaths. While the Indian Army and Goa reported their first cases, BJP MP Suresh Prabhu isolated himself at his residence for the next 14 days following his return from Saudi Arabia.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court has taken a took suo motu cognisance of the non-availability of mid-day meals for government school students and issued notices to state administrations seeking their replies on how children are being taken care of.

On Tuesday, the country reported its third death due to the virus. The latest fatality was a 64-year-old man from Mumbai who had a travel history to Dubai. Earlier, a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi in Karnataka with a travel history to Saudi Arabia and a 68-year-old woman in Delhi died after they tested positive for the infection.

Here are today’s updates on coronavirus cases in India:

Indian Army reports first coronavirus case

The Indian Army on Wednesday reported its first case of the COVID-19 disease after a 34-year-old soldier in Leh was tested positive. The jawan was on leave and he came in contact with his father, who had returned from a pilgrimage to Iran on February 27. His father, however, was only quarantined on February 29 at the Ladakh Heart Foundation. He tested positive for COVID-19 on March 6 and has been in isolation at SNM Hospital since then.

The jawan, who reported back to duty on March 2, was helping his family during his father’s quarantine. He also spent some time at Chuchot village, where his family resides. The soldier was quarantined on March 7 and tested positive on March 16, and has been isolated at the same hospital as his father. The jawan’s sister, wife and two children have also been quarantined at SNM Heart Foundation.

Fresh case reported in Pune A fresh case of coronavirus has been reported Wednesday in Pune taking the number of positive cases in Pune to eight, and 10 in PCMC. The person has a travel history to France and the Netherlands. With this, the total number of patients in Maharashtra, which has reported maximum cases, reaches 42. Also, the wholesale market of Pune will remain closes on Friday and Saturday. A press statement issued by the commission agents association said that henceforth the market will remain closed every Wednesday and Friday for cleaning. Suresh Prabhu in self-quarantine after Saudi trip Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former civil aviation minister Suresh Prabhu Wednesday isolated himself at his residence for the next 14 days following his return from Saudi Arabia. He was visiting the country to attend the second G20 Sherpas’ meeting on March 11 in Khobar. The BJP MP has taken the precautionary measure though he has been tested negative for the disease. Bars to remain open in Kerala with precautionary measures Bars and pubs will remain open in Kerala, albeit with precautionary measures, in the wake of the Covid-19 spread in the state, the cabinet decided Wednesday. The decision will be formally announced later in the day. The cabinet is learnt to have recommended that management running bars and pubs in the state can continue doing so, although they must take precautions with respect to maintaining sanitation inside. Those entering the bar must sanitise themselves, by washing hands with soap or using a hand-sanitiser which must be kept at the entrance. Also, tables inside must be stacked in such a way that they are not close to each other. The tables and chairs must be constantly sanitised using disinfectants. The waiters at the bars must also ensure personal hygiene. The state’s excise department will be tasked to ensure that each of the bars under its jurisdiction follow the safety measures. Explained | How the COVID-19 test works? How long does it take? The Kerala government has maintained that while people must exercise caution and personal hygiene in the wake of the virus outbreak, their social lives must go on too. Punjab has only one confirmed case of coronavirus yet at GMC hospital. (Representational Image) Punjab has only one confirmed case of coronavirus yet at GMC hospital. (Representational Image) Mumbai Police to shut pubs, dance bars till March 31 However, the Maharashtra government has asked the Mumbai Police to shut pubs, dance bars, discotheques and similar establishments in the city till March 31, an official said. The state has reported 40 positive cases so far. SC issues notice on mid-day meals to children With schools across several states closed, the Supreme Court Wednesday took suo motu cognisanse of the non-availability of mid-day meals and issued notices to state administrations seeking their replies on how children are being taken care of. With schools shut on account of Corona, Supreme Court wonders how children are being provided mid-day meals. Takes suo motu cognisance of matter. Issues notice to states and UTs. @IndianExpress — Ananthakrishnan G (@axidentaljourno) March 18, 2020 260 Indians in Iran test positive for coronavirus, claims stranded pilgrim Amid reports that a large number of Indians in Iran have contracted the coronavirus infection, pilgrims from the Union Territory of Ladakh stranded there on Wednesday claimed the number of positive cases have spiked to 260. A travel agent from Kargil, who is also in Iran, told The Indian Express over call that the Indian embassy has informed them that six more pilgrims have been tested positive. “The total number has now reached 260,” he said. He also said that 70 pilgrims out of more than 800 stranded in the city of Qom left for airport as the Indian government was evacuating them. Till Monday, 389 Indians had returned from Iran by special flights, including 205 pilgrims. Delhi HC may hear cases through video conference next week Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi High Court is experimenting with video conferencing facilities to conduct proceedings, reports PTI. This may begin for hearing some cases next week. In Odisha, over 1,200 people self-report foreign trip on govt portal Total cases reported in different Indian states so far

So far, 42 cases have been reported in Maharashtra, 10 in Delhi, 16 in Haryana, 11 in Karnataka, 27 in Kerala, four in Rajasthan, five in Telangana, three in Jammu and Kashimir, eight in Ladakh, 15 Uttar Pradesh, one in Uttarakhand and West Bengal, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Goa.

Explained: What is sepsis, a common cause of death from COVID-19?

Health Ministry recommends use of anti-HIV drugs

The Union Health Minister on Tuesday recommended the use of anti-HIV drugs on a “case-to-case basis” for “high-risk patients” aged above 60 years with underlying conditions. The directive comes after two COVID-positive Italian tourists — a 69-year-old man and his 70-year-old wife — who were administered the Lopinavir/Ritonavir combination, usually a second-line HIV medication, recovered in Jaipur.

