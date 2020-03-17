Coronavirus India updates March 17: Third death reported from Maharashtra, positive cases rise to 126

Coronavirus India updates March 17: Two Noida residents have tested positive for the pandemic taking the number of positive cases in India to 125. Coronavirus India updates March 17: Two Noida residents have tested positive for the pandemic taking the number of positive cases in India to 125.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Latest Updates: India reported its third death from COVID-19 Tuesday as a 64-year-old man from Maharashtra who had returned from Dubai, passed away at Kasturba Hospital. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of positive cases in the country.

On Tuesday, two Noida residents have tested positive for the pandemic taking the number of positive cases in India to 126. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind today at 6 pm to discuss preparedness to contain the spread of the infection.

So far, 34 cases have been reported in Maharashtra, 23 in Kerala, 12 Uttar Pradesh, 7 in Delhi, 6 in Karnataka, 4 in Ladakh, 3 in Telangana and Jammu and Kashmir, 3 in Noida, 2 in Rajasthan, and one each in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha and Punjab.

Here’s everything you need to know about coronavirus on March 17:

Who is the third Coronavirus victim in India

The 64-year-old man, who died at Kasturba Hospital in Maharashtra today, had returned from Dubai on March 8 and was tested positive after admission for breathlessness and moved to Kasturba Hospital. His wife and son have also been tested positive.

Two patients test positive in Noida

Two Noida residents have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in Gautam Buddh Nagar district to three. According to officials, a woman who had been placed in the isolation ward in Noida’s District Hospital tested positive after her samples came back. The woman has a travel history to France. Samples of another resident, who officials said had travelled to France and China, were also positive. The families of the two patients have been put under quarantine. The residential society in which the woman stayed is being fumigated and advisories are being issued to residents. A similar exercise is underway at the corporate office in which the man was employed.

Parliament session to continue as per schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday expressed disappointment over a letter by some MPs to curtail the ongoing Parliament session saying ‘we are representatives of the 130 crore people of the country’, news agency ANI reported. At the BJP Parliamentary party meeting, PM Modi said the session will run till April 3 and asked the MPs to visit their constituencies to make people aware about coronavirus. He also lauded the medical staff for their role in tackling the infection and the role of media for spreading awareness.

Looking into complaints of unclean facilities: Harsh Vardhan

Addressing Rajya Sabha, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said, “In a huge country like India, these measures and facilities have been put up in emergencies. So there are chances that the hospitals may not be clean. We are looking into complaints and are working to better facilities.” He also requested cooperation from the MPs.

Maharashtra govt starts stamping left hand of those in home quarantine

With the number of COVID-19 cases in the state increasing, the Maharashtra government on Monday began marking all those who have been medically advised to self-quarantine with a stamp in indelible ink and the words ‘Home Quarantine’ in a bid to ensure they isolate themselves for 14 days. The ink is the same that is used to mark voters at elections.

The two other casualties

While a 76-year-old man from Karnataka’s Kalaburagi who returned from Saudi Arabia had died on last Tuesday, a 68-year-old woman in Delhi who had tested positive had passed away at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Friday night.

Travel restrictions in India

The government has imposed fresh travel restrictions, prohibiting the entry of all passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia with immediate effect.

Why ICMR will not expand coronavirus tests: Not rational given India size

As each country debates own testing strategy to combat Covid-19, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has decided to monitor community transmission by random sampling rather than expanding testing. This decision has been taken to avoid “futile testing” as well as hospitalisation for mildly symptomatic, positive patients, ICMR scientist Nivedita Gupta said, adding that the random surveillance strategy was used in China as well.

Taj Mahal, all ASI-protected monuments shut till March 31

he Centre Monday decided to shut all Archaeological Survey of India-protected monuments and central museums across the country till March 31. Union Tourism and Culture Minister Prahlad Patel told The Indian Express, “All ASI-protected monuments and all central museums are being closed with immediate effect in the wake of Covid-19 situation. An order in this regard is being issued soon.”

There are more than 3,000 ASI-protected monuments across the country, including Taj Mahal in Agra, Red Fort and Qutab Minar in Delhi, and other UNESCO world heritage sites like Hampi in Karnataka and the Ajanta Caves in Aurangabad.

Odisha makes it mandatory for foreign travellers to report on return

In an attempt to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, the Odisha Government has made it mandatory for foreign travellers to register their names on return to the state and avail an incentive of Rs 15,000 for registration and home isolation. Anyone who comes to Odisha from abroad has to register himself/herself mandatorily with the toll free number 104 or the online portal. https://covid19.odisha.gov.in, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said on Monday. This should be done within 24 hours of arrival with basic details and phone numbers. However, advance registration before arrival will be highly preferable, Tripathy said, adding they will be required to be in home quarantine for 14 days.

