Coronavirus India Updates, 06 April: Lockdown restrictions may continue in hotspots, PM Modi says India set example for world

Coronavirus India Updates: Will the lockdown be extended? As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise and with no immediate signs of the curve flattening, there is a growing feeling that some of the hotspots in the country might be put under extended restrictions after the 21-day lockdown ends on April 14. COVID-19 LIVE updates

Top government sources told The Indian Express that the lockdown is likely to continue in 62 districts that account for 80 per cent of the total positive cases in the country.

The total number of positive cases crossed the 4000 mark today, with several people testing positive, most of them from Maharashtra and Gujarat, and the number of deaths related to the virus also rose to 109.

The Sunday Express reported that a decision on whether to lift the restrictions in one go or in a phased manner might be taken by April 10 after looking at the rate of growth of new cases, extent of the spread.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility that some States may not be willing to come out of the lockdown. Punjab is learnt to be mulling extending the curfew in the state even after the countrywide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, said the maturity displayed by people in following the restrictions is unprecedented. Referring to the countrywide exercise to switch off lights and illuminate diyas for nine minutes on Sunday, PM Modi said: “We got to see our collective strength on Sunday evening.”

He also said India has shown the world how to arrest the spread of coronavirus, and it is among the few countries which understood the pandemic’s seriousness and took various timely interventions. The Prime Minister was addressing BJP workers to mark the 40th foundation day of the party.

He also directed BJP workers to donate and encourage others to contribute to the PM-CARES fund.

BJP president J P Nada has issued guidelines to party workers on how to celebrate the foundation event. These included hoisting flags at all party offices while maintaining social distancing, giving one a meal in solidarity with those facing difficulties during the lockdown,and feeding the needy.

Calling the virus the “greatest emergency since Independence”, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan urged the government to prioritise spending on the poor and call people with proven expertise and capabilities, including from Opposition parties to deal with the pandemic.

Stating that if the government insists on driving everything from the Prime Minister’s Office, with the same overworked people, it will do “too little, too late”.

In a blog titled “Perhaps India’s Greatest Challenge in Recent Times” on his Linkedin profile, Raghuram Rajan said there is “much work to do” and with the “right priorities and drawing on India’s many sources of strength,” the country can beat the virus.

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has been discharged from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow after testing negative for the virus. The report of her sixth test came negative. There was criticism over the number of times she was subjected to the coronavirus test at a time when test kits were not easily available. The singer caused a scare last month after she attended at least three gathering incuding a dinner party that saw several high profile people in attendance. Kanika was booked by the Uttar Pradesh police for negligence.

Fresh deaths in three states

Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal today registered its first death due to the virus after a 62-year-old person died last night, according to health officials. Fresh deaths were also reported from Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan.

