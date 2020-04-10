Coronavirus India Updates, April 10: Assam reports first death; toll across country 199

Coronavirus India Updates, April 10: Members of Market Management Committee during thermal checking and awareness campaign at a wholesale market in Kolkata on Thursday. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Coronavirus India Updates, April 10: Members of Market Management Committee during thermal checking and awareness campaign at a wholesale market in Kolkata on Thursday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Coronavirus India Updates: With India reporting 20 casualties in the last 24 hours, the death toll due to the coronavirus pandamic rose to 199 while the number of infections has reached 6,412 including the 503 patients who have been treated and discharged. While Maharashtra is still at the top with 1,364 cases and 125 deaths, Tamil Nadu has reported 834 cases and 21 deaths followed by 720 cases in New Delhi, which has reported 25 casualties so far.

As India is scaling up its fight against COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to say Friday that India was “committed to contribute to humanity’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.” The Centre is expected to take a call on extending India’s 21-day lockdown, that is to end on April 14, any day now. Odisha became the first state on Thursday to do so.

Here’s the latest India updates on coronavirus (Covid-19):

Assam reports first COVID-19 death

Assam reported its first COVID-19 death from Hailakandi district on Friday. “A 65-year-old who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering passed away due to complications of COVID-19 infection,” Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted. The patient had been shifted to the ICU of Silchar Medical College and Hospital yesterday when his condition started deteriorating. The total number of reported cases in the state stands at 29, with one death.

With utmost Grief and sorrow,I would like to inform that Sri Faijul Haque Barbhyan,(65)Hailakandi District has expired few minutes back in SMCH due to complication of COVID19 https://t.co/MoRWPP4Bml deep condolences and prayers for the bereaved family — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 9, 2020

PM Modi: India committed to contribute to humanity’s fight against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said India is committed to contribute to humanity’s fight against this pandemic. His remark came in response to Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, who thanked him for supplying hydroxychloroquine to the country. “The India-Brazil partnership is stronger than ever in these challenging times,” PM Modi said. In another tweet, he also responded to Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu. “We have to jointly fight this pandemic. India is ready to do whatever is possible to help our friends. Praying for the well-being and good health of the people of Israel,” PM Modi said.

Thank you President @jairbolsonaro. The India-Brazil partnership is stronger than ever in these challenging times. India is committed to contribute to humanity’s fight against this pandemic. https://t.co/uIKmvXPUo7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2020

IndiGo’s post lockdown plans — fill only 50 per cent seats, no meal to passengers

Budget carrier IndiGo Airlines announced Friday that after the 21-day nationwide lockdown, the airlines will fill only 50 per cent of its seats and will not provide any meal onboard to the passengers.

In an email to its employees, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta wrote, “We have always been very safety conscious. Now we should be very health conscious too. We will deep clean our aircraft more frequently, will discontinue meal services for a brief period and run our coaches at a maximum load of 50 per cent. We will come out with the new set of protocols very soon”.

IndiGo CEO also said the airlines will deep clean its aircraft more frequently.

Faridabad makes masks compulsory while leaving the house from today

With the count of coronavirus cases in Faridabad reaching 28, the District Magistrate, in an order issued last night, has directed all residents to wear a mask whenever they leave their homes. “Every person in the jurisdiction of district Faridabad shall not come out in the public place without wearing the mask. If anybody violates these directions, an action shall be taken against the violators under Section 188, 269, 270 of Disaster Management Act, 2005,” the order stated, adding that “it comes into force from 9 am on April 10.

The Faridabad District Magistrate has issued an order directing “every person within the jurisdiction of District Faridabad” to wear a mask “all the time while coming out of houses”. Order comes into effect from this morning. @IndianExpress — Sakshi Dayal (@sakshi_dayal) April 10, 2020

Telangana mom makes 1400-km round-trip on scooty to bring home son stranded in Andhra

“He is with me now, I am very happy,” Razia Begum giggled over the phone. The 48-year-old headmistress of a government school drove 1,400 kms on her scooty from Bodhan in Nizamabad in Telangana to Nellore in Andhra Pradesh and back to bring back her son who was stranded at a friend’s house. Her son, 19-year-old Mohammed Nizamuddin, a student at Narayana Medical Academy at Hyderabad, had gone with his classmate to Rehmatabad in Nellore on March 12.

Razia drove 1,400 kms on her scooty from Bodhan in Nizamabad in Telangana to Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

After DHFL promoters violate lockdown, Fadnavis asks: ‘No lockdown for rich in Maharashtra’

Former Maharashtra CM and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has targeted the Uddhav Thackeray government for allegedly granting VIPs permission to evade lockdown norms in the state. “No lockdowns for mighty & rich in Maharashtra? One can spend holidays in Mahabaleshwar with official permission from police. It is not possible that a senior IPS officer would do such gross mistake knowing the consequences on his own. With whose order or blessings was this done? Mr CM & HM you owe us an explanation,” Fadnavis tweets

Nine-month pregnant woman, who died of coronavirus, was rushed to four hospitals

The 27-year-old was pregnant, her due date was April 8. On the night of April 3, she could not breathe. Over the next 12 hours, her husband, a scrap dealer, rushed her to four hospitals covering 70 km between Nalasopara and Mumbai. The next afternoon, the woman, nine-month pregnant, passed away. The unborn child could not be saved. Her death has led to an immediate lockdown of Dhanev, a slum settlement in Nalasopara, a suburb north of the financial capital Mumbai.

Coronavirus India Updates, April 10:

Indian Railways denies it issued post-lockdown travel protocol for rail passengers

The Indian Railways denied reports that claimed that it has announced a new travel protocol for passengers which would be in force after the restoration of services. In a clarification issued on Thursday, the Railways said, “It may be brought to the notice of all concerned that Railway Ministry has not issued any protocol as yet as falsely mentioned in the report.”

Coronavirus India Updates, April 10: Railway Ministry has not issued any protocol as yet as falsely mentioned in the report.

The Railways also said that it is premature for any media organisation to speculate about the norms of the railway at this stage when the country is trying to contain the coronavirus epidemic.

Air India’s finances ‘plummet’ due to COVID-19

Air India chief Rajiv Bansal on Thursday said that the “crippling effect” of coronavirus has further plummeted the airline’s finances to a “precarious” position but despite that, it has managed to keep afloat. Bansal, in a message on Thursday, also assured the employees of providing all the “essential armoury” in carrying out evacuation and chartered flights amid the pandemic.

The Centre has asked all states and Union Territories to ramp up the number of samples collected across the country for testing to at least 2.5 lakh by April 14 — when the 21-day national lockdown period ends. Speaking to The Indian Express, Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora said the target was conveyed by the Union Health Ministry in a video-conference with Health Secretaries of all states and UTs Wednesday. “We were told that 1 lakh samples have been collected in India till date, and by April 14 we have to take it up to 2.5 lakh samples,” he said.

Delhi University postpones May/ June semester exams

The University of Delhi has postponed the semester examinations that is scheduled to be conducted in May/ June amid coronavirus pandemic. The examinations have also been postponed for the students of open learning (SOL), Non Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), as well as ex-students. The datesheets announced earlier now stands withdrawn. The revised dates of examinations will be released soon.

Coronavirus India Updates, April 10:

Below are some other coronavirus India update from today’s paper:

# UN flags concern to Govt Covid group: A day before the Union Health Ministry issued an advisory asking people not to label any community or area for the spread of COVID-19, the UN representative in India urged the government to fight “stigmatisation of certain sects of people”.

# Big spike in COVID-19 cases among patients with acute respiratory illness: The percentage of random positive samples of COVID-19 among severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) patients across the country has increased incrementally over the past month, new ICMR research says. Out of 5,911 SARI patients randomly tested for COVID-19 from February 15 to April 2, a total of 104 (1.8 per cent) tested positive for COVID-19 across 52 districts in 20 states and UTs. Forty of these cases in 15 states and 36 districts had no history of contact with a known case or any international travel.

# Reading the coronavirus containment plan: The sealing of COVID-19 hotspots is part of the government’s larger plan to contain the spread. A look at the approach laid down, stage by stage, and what is recommended on hospitalisation and treatment.

