Coronavirus India Updates, 20 August: Delhi serosurvey finds antibodies in 29% samples

Coronavirus India Updates: The total number of coronavirus cases in India went past 28 lakh to reach 2,836,925, with the country reporting as many as 69,652 infections in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday. The death toll also climbed to 53,866 with 977 new fatalities being reported during the same period.

There are 6,86,395 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, which is 24.20 per cent of the total caseload. The number of recovered patients has increased to 2,096,664, pushing the recovery rate to 73.91 per cent. Also, the fatality rate has declined to 1.90 per cent. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 3,26,61,252 samples have been tested so far.

However, several indicators have begun to suggest that an improvement in the situation might just be round the corner in India. For the first time since May, the overall positivity rate in the country has begun to decline. This means, for the same number of tests, fewer people are now being found infected with the virus. Simultaneously — and not unrelatedly — there is a relative stagnation in the numbers of new positive cases being detected every day. This number has been locked in the mid-60,000s for almost two weeks – much longer than it has remained in any other range of quite some time now.

A serological survey in Pune has provided fresh evidence that the spread of Covid-19 in India has been much larger than what is getting detected through confirmatory tests.

Here’s are the top coronavirus news from across India:

Kerala growing faster than national average now

Kerala, once the most successful state in containing the spread of the novel Coronavirus epidemic, has been adding relatively large number of cases for several weeks now. On Wednesday, the state detected more than 2,000 cases in a day for the first time, and simultaneously reached 50,000-figure for confirmed cases.

In the last one month, the number of confirmed cases has grown by almost four times, at a rate which is among the fastest in India. Even now, at 4.01 per cent per day it is growing much faster than the national rate. In fact, amongst the states with high caseloads, those with more than 20,000 confirmed cases, only Punjab has higher growth rate than Kerala right now.

Besides Kerala, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh also recorded their single day highs on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh crossed the 5000-mark for the first time, while Maharashtra breached the 13,000-figure.

In Delhi, antibodies found in 29% in August sero-survey

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Thursday said that antibodies against COVID-19 infection have been found in 29.1 per cent of people in the latest sero-prevalence survey in the national capital. “15,000 representative samples were taken in the August 1-7 survey from 11 districts here, and the next exercise will begin from September 1. The sero-prevalence found in North East district was 29 per cent, South district 27 per cent, South East 33 per cent and New Delhi 24 per cent,: Jain said.

“There has been an increase of 6 per cent to 50 per cent in prevalence of antibodies among people in various districts compared to the prevalence found in the previous survey. Sero-prevalence of antibodies found in males was 28.3 per cent, and in females 32.2 per cent in the latest survey. Sero-prevalence of antibodies against COVID-19 found in age group of less than 18 was 34.7 per cent, in 18-50 years 28.5 per cent and 31.2 per cent in 50 years and above,” he added.

Inter-district bus services resume after five months in Maharashtra

Inter-district bus services of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) resumed on Thursday morning after a gap of almost five months, a days after the Maharashtra government gave permission to the state-owned undertaking to re-start inter-district bus operations. “On Thursday, the first bus from Mumbai Central depot, where the MSRTC headquarters is located, left around 8.30 am for Chiplun in Ratnagiri district with six passengers boarding at the starting point, a transport corporation official said. More passengers were expected at Dadar and other stops,” PTI quoted an official as saying. Bus services from various depots in Mumbai and other parts of the state are planned later in the day on some selected medium and long-distance routes.

Covid count in armed forces: 25 deaths, over 12,000 cases

The armed forces have recorded 12,640 Covid-19 cases among its serving personnel so far, of which 4,744 were still in hospital till Tuesday. According to data available till August 17, there were 25 deaths (less than 0.2 per cent), while the rest were discharged. While the total number of cases in India is over 27.67 lakh, the case fatality ratio is 1.91 per cent. The case fatality ratio was higher among retired Armed Forces personnel – 1,233 total cases, 131 deaths (over 10 per cent). While 308 are in hospital, the rest have been discharged.

Odisha’s COVID-19 tally rises to 70,020; toll mounts to 380

Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload crossed the 70,000-mark on Thursday as 2,898 more people tested positive for the infection, while eight fresh fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 380. The fresh infections reported from all the 30 districts have taken the state’s COVID-19 tally to 70,020, he said. As many as 1,792 fresh infections were detected in quarantine centres, while 1,106 people tested positive for the coronavirus during contact tracing, an official said according to PTI.

