Coronavirus India Updates, August 5: Recovery rate rises to 67.19%; UP minister tests positive

Coronavirus India Updates: India has reported over one lakh cases in the past two days, taking the total tally in the country to over 19 lakh mark (19,08,255). In the last 24 hours, as many as 52,509 people have been infected and 857 have died. This is the seventh consecutive day when over 50,000 cases have been recorded. Of the total, 5,86,244 are active cases, 12,82,216 have recovered and 39,795 have succumbed to the pandemic.

According to the health ministry, the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has risen to 67.19 per cent while the fatality rate has further dropped to 2.09 per cent. The present active cases contribute to 30.72 per cent of the total caseload. Also, a total of 2,14,84,402 samples have been tested so far with 6,19,652 samples being tested on Tuesday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Shivraj Singh Chouhan recovers from Covid-19, discharged from hospital

Chouhan was on Wednesday discharged from a Bhopal hospital after recovering from COVID-19. Doctors have advised him to remain under home quarantine and self-monitor his health for a week. He remained in the hospital for 11 days.

Chouhan, 61, who tested COVID-19 positive on July 25, had tweeted on Sunday that he was healthy and not showing any symptoms of the infection, adding he would be discharged if a sample collected for tests during the day returns negative.

Shivajirao Patil passed away early on Wednesday morning. The 91-year-old had recently recovered from the novel coronavirus, his family said. Patil was being treated in a private hospital in Pune after he had tested positive earlier last month. He had tested negative for the virus four days back. Sources close to the family said his demise was due to kidney-related complications. His last rites will be conducted in Nilanga later today.

As cases spike, Mizoram bans entry of paramilitary personnel till Aug 15

Keeping in mind the spike in coronavirus cases among the forces, the Mizoram government has decided not to allow paramilitary personnel enter the state till August 15. The decision was taken at a meeting between officials of the state government and the paramilitary forces on Monday, PTI quoted an official as saying. It was agreed at the meeting, which was chaired by Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo, that a decision on allowing the security personnel to enter the state would be taken after August 15 based on the prevailing coronavirus situation, the official said.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to temporarily withhold inter-state movement of all paramilitary personnel during this month to contain further spread of COVID-19 in the state. “Considering the COVID-19 tally of the paramilitary forces, I am extremely perturbed about the propensity of the paramilitary forces turning out to be super-spreaders of COVID-19 in the State and therefore, I seek your kind intervention in issuing suitable orders,” Zoramthanga said in his letter.

Arunachal reports 32 new cases, total infections at 1,790

Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday reported 32 fresh COVID-19 cases including 13 security personnel, taking the northeastern state’s tally to 1,790, a senior health official said. Of the 32 new cases, eight were reported from Lohit district, Lower Siang (7), East Siang (4), West Kameng and Capital Complex three each, Changlang, Tirap and Papumpare reported two cases each and one from East Kameng district, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

Weekly lockdown in West Bengal

Normal life was affected across West Bengal as a total lockdown was imposed in the state on Wednesday in the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases. It is part of the twice-a-week lockdown imposed in the state since July 23 to break the chain of the infection. Wednesday is the fourth lockdown day in a fortnight.

Police personnel were seen patrolling major traffic intersections in Kolkata. Public transport was off the roads and government and private offices, banks and commercial establishments, barring those engaged in essential services, were shut due to the lockdown.

UP minister Brajesh Pathak tests positive for COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, and asked people who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested as per norms.

“After symptoms of coronavirus, I got tested on advice of doctors. I tested positive for COVID-19. Those who came in contact with me in past few days are requested to follow government guidelines and quarantine themselves and get themselves tested,” Law minister Pathak said in a tweet.

Till Tuesday, COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 1 lakh-mark while the death toll climbed to 1,817. UP minister Kamal Rani Varun succumbed to the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

Amitabh Bachchan calls home ‘a prison cell’

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is home quarantined after undergoing treatment for coronavirus at Nanavati hospital for three weeks, on Wednesday took to his blog to share how many thoughts have occupied his mind. “The mind revolves at greater speed than it did ever before,” he wrote in his blog on Wednesday.

Talking about the experience of staying away from his family while being so close to them, Big B shared on his blog, “And in the solitude of your own home.. no contact .. a prison cell where the visiting hours, often seen in films, occurs through glass shields and telephoned conversation .. to see and connect in hand actions .. they be family, just a few inches away, yet so far..”

WHO asks Russia to follow regulations; Britain says won’t use Russian vaccine

The World Health Organisation has cautioned Russia against rushing through with its novel Coronavirus vaccine. Russia has announced plans to approve a vaccine candidate being developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute by the second week of this month. It has also said that the vaccine would be in market by next month, and mass vaccinations would begin by October.

The superfast speed of development and approval has led to scepticism. “There are established practices and there are guidelines out… Any vaccine (or medicine) for this purpose should be, or course, going through all the various trials and tests before being licensed for roll-out,” Christian Lindmeier, a spokesperson for WHO, was quoted by the AFP news agency as saying in Geneva on Tuesday.

