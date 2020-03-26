Coronavirus India update March 26: Kashmir reports first death as cases soar to 650

A worker sweeps an empty road amid lockdown in Mumbai. A worker sweeps an empty road amid lockdown in Mumbai.

As the country enters the third day of lockdown on Thursday, the death toll due to coronavirus rose to 13 with Kashmir reporting its first death. The number of Covid-19 infections soared to 649, including 42 recovered cases, from 606 a day earlier. According to the data provided by the Ministry of Health, Maharashtra has reported three deaths, Gujarat two while Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Karnataka, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh have reported one death each.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has urged the Centre to consider announcing sector-wise relief package, including tax breaks, interest subvention, deferment of liability. In a letter to the Prime Minister, Gandhi said she supports the 21-day lockdown and sought direct cash transfers of Rs 7,500 be made to bank accounts of Jan Dhan, PM Kisan Yojana, MGNREGA beneficiaries, among others.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today join a virtual summit of G-20 leaders chaired by Saudi King Salman to discuss COVID-19 pandemic. In a tweet, Modi said, “The #G20 has an important global role to play in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward to productive discussions tomorrow at the #G20VirtualSummit, being coordinated by the Saudi G20 Presidency.”

Here are the latest updates on coronavirus from across the country today:

FM Sitharaman announced relief package worth Rs 1.7 crore

Just a while ago, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a economic relief package worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore for those affected directly including migrant workers, urban and rural poor and announced insurance cover for health workers. Addressing a press conference, Sitharaman said, “We are looking both at cash transfers as well as food security measures for those affected directly.

“Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, poor people will be provided 5 kg of rice or wheat per person for the next three months will be given for free. This is an addition to the already existing 5 kg of wheat and rice being provided. Besides, 1 kg of pulses will also be provided,” she said.

Delhi govt to test all health workers treating COVID-19 cases

Delhi CM Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal held a meeting via video conferencing with District Magistrates and Deputy Commissioners of Police, today.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday announced that all healthcare workers involved in the treatment of coronavirus positive patients will be tested. Delhi has reported 42 cases so far. In a joint press briefing with Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Kejriwal said that the Delhi Police ACPs and sub-divisional magistrates have been ordered to “personally ensure” functioning of essential services without any hindrance in their respective areas. The government has also decided to allow establishments providing essential services, including grocery shops, to operate round the clock.

Kashmir reports first COVID-19 death

A 65-year-old man who was tested positive for coronavirus infection died in a Srinagar hospital on Thursday morning. J-K government spokesperson Rohit Kansal announced it as the first death and said, “four of his contacts also tested positive yesterday”. The patients’ travel history has caused anxiety among the health officials, prompting a massive contact tracing. Director Health Services, Kashmir Dr. Samir Matoo had told The Indian Express that the person has attended religious gatherings in New Delhi, Deoband in Uttar Pradesh, Jammu region and also in Sopore in North Kashmir.

The number of cases also rose to 11 today, intensifying the restrictions on the movement and assembly of people. The security forces sealed off many roads and erected barriers to check the movement of people across the valley.

Special flight to take Iran-returned Indians to Jodhpur quarantine facility

SpiceJet said Thursday that it will fly a special flight Sunday to take 142 Iran-returned Indians from Delhi to Jodhpur so that they can be taken to a government quarantine facility there. “The special flight will be operated as per Government of India’s request and the airline will deploy its Boeing 737 aircraft for the assignment,” the low-cost carrier said in its press release.

A Delhi constable provides hand sanitiser to a child at a slum area in Rangpuri on Thursday. (Express photo/Amit Mehra) A Delhi constable provides hand sanitiser to a child at a slum area in Rangpuri on Thursday. (Express photo/Amit Mehra)

The airline’s entire commercial passenger aircraft fleet of 82 Boeing 737, two Airbus A320 and 32 Bombardier Q-400s is currently grounded as the government has suspended domestic and international flight operations to curb the spread of coronavirus.

ICMR invites quotations from manufacturers for COVID-19 test kits

In an urgent move towards expanding the coronavirus diagnostics in India, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has invited quotations from manufacturers for supply of kits for the testing of COVID-19. The move comes in the wake of the number of coronavirus cases crossing the 600 mark in the country with 13 deaths recorded so far. According to the apex health research body, it will procure seven lakh US FDA-EUA/CE-IVD/ICMR-NIV Pune-approved RNA extraction kits. Any manufacturer with an Indian-based supplier can submit quotations by Thursday 2.30 pm, the ICMR said. The ICMR has asked the kit manufacturers to quote the prices of the kits, along with the number of tests that can be performed with one kit.

Customers maintain social distance while purchasing items outside a store at C R Park in New Delhi. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal) Customers maintain social distance while purchasing items outside a store at C R Park in New Delhi. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

It has also sought to know the timeline for the supply of the seven lakh kits. “The ICMR has estimated a tentative requirement of 7,00,000 test kits for which quotations are invited. The requirement is to ensure supply as soon as possible. Hence, please quote your maximum supply capability in the first week, along with a firm commitment for subsequent weeks,” it said. It added that it might opt for parallel contracts to more than one vendor to ensure a timely supply.

