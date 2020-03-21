Coronavirus India update March 21: Air India to evacuate second batch of Indians stranded in Rome

Coronavirus latest updates: Members of disaster response force spray disinfectants as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Friday, March 20, 2020. (AP Photo) Coronavirus latest updates: Members of disaster response force spray disinfectants as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Friday, March 20, 2020. (AP Photo)

Coronavirus India update March 21: The Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed 35 fresh cases from various parts of the country taking the number of positive cases to 258. However, according to ICMR 271 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases.

Among the Health Ministry’s 258 figure are 39 foreign nationals, including 17 from Italy, three from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore. The deaths toll stands at four from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra.

Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra jump to 63

The total number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra rose to 63 with 11 more positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, health minister Rajesh Tope said. Of the 11 new cases, 10 are in Mumbai and one in Pune, he said on Saturday. Officials said seven patients were admitted to Kasturba hospital, one each at Saifee hospital, Nanavati hospital and HN Reliance hospitals in Mumbai. Follow latest update on coronavirus here A coronavirus positive patient has been admitted to Naidu hospital in Pune, officials said. Earlier this week, a Covid-19 patient died in Mumbai. Coronavirus latest updates: BMC fumigation process at Ballard Estate in Mumbai on Saturday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Coronavirus latest updates: BMC fumigation process at Ballard Estate in Mumbai on Saturday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The number is followed by Kerala at 40, including seven foreign nationals. Delhi has reported 26 positive cases, which include one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 24 cases, including one foreigner. Karnataka has 15 coronavirus patients. The number of cases in Ladakh rose to 13 and Jammu and Kashmir four. Telangana has reported 19 cases, which include 11 foreigners. Rajasthan has reported 17 cases, including two foreigners. Gujarat has seven cases. In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include 14 foreigners. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand have reported three cases each. West Bengal reported it’s third case today while Odisha and Punjab each reported two cases while Puducherry. Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh reported one case each. Himachal Pradesh also recorded its first two cases on Friday.

India to send aircraft to bring back Indians stranded in Rome

Workers line up the luggage of Indians who were airlifted from Italy, at the airport in New Delhi (PTI photo) Workers line up the luggage of Indians who were airlifted from Italy, at the airport in New Delhi (PTI photo)

India will today evacuate second batch of Indians stranded in Italy. National carrier Air India will send a 787 Dreamliner aircraft to Rome in the afternoon. An Air India official said the flight to Rome would take off from the Delhi airport around 2:30 pm. The flight will evacuate all Indians stranded in Rome and return to Delhi on Sunday morning, the official added. Giving details of the evacuation exercise for stranded Indians in Italy, the ministry said 380 swab samples of Indians were brought back from Italy. Out of these, four have tested positive for coronavirus and the remaining have tested negative. A total of 218 Indians, mostly students, arrived here from Milan on Sunday. They were taken to an ITBP quarantine facility in south-west Delhi’s Chhawla area.

India changes testing criteria for COVID-19

The Indian Council of Medical Research revised its strategy to fight the spread of the new coronavirus on Saturday, saying all hospitalised patients with severe acute respiratory illness, shortness of breath and having fever and cough will now be tested for COVID-19 infection. The new ICMR guidelines also said asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case should be tested once between day 5 and day 14 of coming in his/her contact. India has so far witnessed cases of COVID-19 mostly related to travel and local transmission from imported cases. Community transmission of the disease has not been documented till now.

Once community transmission is documented, the above testing strategy will undergo changes to evolve into stage-appropriate testing strategy will undergo changes to evolve into stage-appropriate testing strategy, ICMR said. Advisory for testing are being reviewed and updated periodically. A total of 15,701 samples from 14,811 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2 as on March 21 10 am, it said.

