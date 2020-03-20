Coronavirus India update March 20: Cases cross 200; 16 Kashmiri pilgrims stranded in Iran test positive

Indian health workers spray disinfects as a precaution against COVID-19 in Jammu. (AP)

Coronavirus (COVID-19) India updates: The deaths due to coronavirus in India rose to four and the number of positive cases crossed 200 on Friday. In its latest measure to combat the virus, the government has banned landing of all international commercial passenger flights for a week from March 22. Several states and Union Territories also imposed fresh restrictions on public transport and gatherings.

On Friday, West Bengal confirmed its second coronavirus case — a 22-year-old youth who had returned from London on March 13. At least 16 Kashmiri pilgrims stranded in Iran have also tested positive for the disease.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of cases, followed by Kerala, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. On Thursday, a 70-year-old man, who had returned from Germany via Italy a fortnight ago, died at a hospital in Punjab’s Nawanshahr district. The septuagenarian, who had diabetes and hypertension, tested positive at the Banga community health centre Wednesday. The three others who have succumbed to the virus earlier are — a 63-year-old man from Maharashtra, a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi in Karnataka, and a 68-year-old woman from Delhi.

A 22-year-old youth, who returned from London to Kolkata on March 13, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, sources in the state health department said on Friday. This is the second COVID-19 case in West Bengal, after another youth who had returned from the UK recently and evaded medical tests contracted the disease.

The youth, a resident of Ballygunge area in south Kolkata, was in home isolation after he complained of fever and cough on March 16. A day later, he was admitted to Beliaghata ID and BG Hospital while his swab sample was sent to NICED (National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases) in the city.

According to sources, the two classmates of the second positive case have similarly contracted the virus and are being treated at hospitals in Chandigarh and Chhattisgarh, respectively. The family members of the youth have been kept at home quarantine and their condition is being monitored closely, said the official.

At least 16 Kashmiri pilgrims stranded in Iran test positive

The Indian embassy in Iran Friday shared another list of 26 stranded pilgrims who have been found positive of coronavirus in Iran. Of the 26 positive persons, at least 16 are from Kashmir. The list was shared by the Indian Embassy officials on the WhatsApp group created recently for the stranded pilgrims to stay connected. Over 800 pilgrims, mostly from Ladakh, are currently stranded in Iran’s city of Qom.

Italian tourist in Rajasthan dies after being declared coronavirus negative

A 69-year-old Italian tourist, the first coronavirus patient in Rajasthan, passed away on Friday but after being declared negative, officials said. Dr Ajit Singh, Additional Superintendent, Sawai Man Singh hospital saidthe patient was discharged by the hospital Thursday morning after being declared coronavirus negative and he was shifted to a private hospital. The patient, doctors at SMS said, was a chronic smoker and had underlying conditions, including Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Sawai Man Singh Principal Sudhir Bhandari said that the patient had “a very compromised health status affecting their lung when he was brought to SMS. He had a right lower lobe pneumonia.”

Govt releases WhatsApp helpdesk number

The government Friday released a MyGov corona helpdesk on WhatsApp to help reduce panic.

Coronavirus helpdesk helpline number. Coronavirus helpdesk helpline number.

Also, a day after it cancelled almost 155 trains across the country, the Railway Ministry Friday installed a mechanism to operate lifts without touching buttons at the North Western Railway Headquarters in Jaipur.

Taking novel measures to ensure hygiene and prevent the spread of COVID-19, Railways installs unique mechanism to operate lifts without touching buttons at the North Western Railway Headquarters in Jaipur. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/qaJQp4Fbqj — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 20, 2020

Complete lockdown of Mumbai is required: Saamana

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana Friday said a complete lockdown of Mumbai is required to prevent the spreading of coronavirus and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is taking steps in that direction. Criticising Prime Miniter Narendra Modi for keeping the Parliament session on, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece said it has been done to provide support to the game of toppling of government in Madhya Pradesh. The editorial comes a day after the Uddhav urged the people that the crowding has to stop completely. While the government can take decision on shutting down of city’s train and bus services, it is not willing to go for it, Thackeray had said. The editorial in Saamana said fifty per cent shops in Mumbai will remain closed and some areas will remain closed on alternate days.

Coronavirus infections have not reached community level: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Friday said coronavirus infections have not reached the “community level” and asserted the government is trying to use “good information” in the best manner to deal with the situation. “We are in touch with everything going on the research front,” he said. The number of coronavirus cases have crossed 190 in India and at least four people have died due to the infection.

The minister told Lok Sabha that there is a well-defined protocol and scientific advice on who needs to be tested for the coronavirus infection. Measures have been taken for detailed tracing of contacts and that the ICMR (Indian Council for Medical Research) is conducting tests, he said.

Here’s a quick coronavirus guide for you to stay updated: Who all should be tested for Covid-19 and when? | How should you quarantine yourself? | How often (and how) should you clean your home? | What is the Janata Curfew announced by PM Modi? | Who are restricted from coming to India, and from when? | How long can the virus live on surfaces or in air around you? | Still more Coronavirus Q&A Explained news here

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd