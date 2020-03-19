Coronavirus India update March 19: 18 fresh cases reported, all board exams cancelled

The health ministry on Thursday confirmed 18 fresh coronavirus cases from across the country, taking the number to 169. The total number of cases includes 25 foreign nationals — 17 from Italy, 3 from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore. And there have been three deaths reported so far in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

A study by scientists at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences in Chennai has found that the relatively slow increase in the number of novel coronavirus patients in India, as of now, could be the fact that every infected person has been passing on the virus only to another 1.7 people on an average. If the same rate persists, India is likely to have around 200 positive cases in the next five days, says the study.

Chandigarh reports first positive Coronavirus case

The Chandigarh health department confirmed the city’s first positive case of coronavirus on Wednesday night. The patient, who is a 23-year-old woman and had returned from England on Sunday. After developing symptoms, including fever and cold from Monday onwards, she was admitted to the isolation ward at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32.

Mumbai also reported two fresh cases this morning, taking the total number of patients in Maharashtra to 47. Karnataka also reported a positive case in Coorg and now has 15 patients. Delhi has, so far, reported 12 positive, 17 in Uttar Pradesh, 27 in Kerala, six in Telangan, four in Rajasthan and 17 in Haryana. The number of cases in Ladakh rose to eight and Jammu and Kashmir four. Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Pondicherry, Chandigarh and Punjab have reported one case each.

A worker sprays disinfectant at Mahabalipuram in Chengalpattu district on Wednesday. (PTI) A worker sprays disinfectant at Mahabalipuram in Chengalpattu district on Wednesday. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu has two cases so far but the Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said the latest 20-year-old was a “domestic case”.

Prime Minister to address nation on COVID

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address the nation at 8 PM amid the ongoing coronavirus scare in the country. The prime minister will talk about the issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it. The move was announced after a high-level review meeting chaired by him on Wednesday. In the meeting, PM Modi emphasised on engaging with the citizens to chalk out a mechanism to fight the virus.He also lauded the doctors and medical staff working at the forefront of combating the virus. This will be his second address on Coronavirus.

Indian Railways cancels 84 more trains till March 31

The Indian Railways on Thursday cancelled 84 more trains between March 20 to March 31, officials said. This takes the number of trains cancelled to 155.

On Tuesday, the Railways had issued a set of guidelines to zonal railways for its catering staff stating no employee having fever, cough, runny nose or difficulty in breathing “should be deployed in the business of food handling on the Indian Railways”. As a precautionary measure, most railway zones also increased the prices of their platform tickets to discourage large crowds.

All board exams canceled

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has postponed the ICSE (class 10), ISC (class 12) examinations scheduled to end on March 31. The ICSE examination was scheduled to conclude on March 30, while ISC, Class 12 examination on March 31, 2020.

Prayagraj: Students wear masks in the wake of deadly coronavirus after appearing in their board examination, at an examination centre, in Prayagraj, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (PTI Photo) Prayagraj: Students wear masks in the wake of deadly coronavirus after appearing in their board examination, at an examination centre, in Prayagraj, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The council will notify the revise dates after re-assessment of the situation, the council release stated. Meanwhile, following the Union HRD ministry direction, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed all examinations scheduled from March 19 to 31. This includes re-examination for students in Northeast Delhi affected by the recent riots.

