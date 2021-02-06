Coronavirus: India records 11,713 new cases, 95 deaths; recovery rate at 97.19%

People line up to be administered COVID-19 vaccine at the Sion Municipal Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade)

India reported 11,713 fresh cases of coronavirus on Saturday taking the total infections in the country to 1,08,14,304. As many as 95 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, the second time this week that this number has fallen below 100, taking the death toll to 1,54,918.

Active Covid-19 cases have now dropped below 1.5 lakh. As on Friday, there were only 1.48 lakh active cases in the country, showcasing a consistent downward slide.

The health ministry has stated that India’s cases per million population (7,828) are amongst the lowest in the world. This count is much higher for countries like Russia, Germany, Italy, Brazil, France, the UK and the USA.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,05,10,796 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 97.19 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.43 per cent.

The number of samples tested for coronavirus has exceeded 20 crore and currently stands at 20, 06, 72, 589, with 7,40,794 samples being tested on Friday.

A total of 54,16,849 beneficiaries have been inoculated under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The 95 latest fatalities include 40 from Maharashtra and 19 from Kerala. The southern state of Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,610. The overall Covid-19 positivity rate in Kerala dipped below 7 per cent for the first time in months as the state’s health department hiked the number of tests being conducted daily.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29 and 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19.