Newspapers have tremendous credibility, must spread awareness, says PM Modi

Newspapers enjoy “tremendous credibility”, they reach the interiors of even villages, and it is thus imperative that awareness about coronavirus is spread through reports they publish, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday. Newspapers enjoy “tremendous credibility”, they reach the interiors of even villages, and it is thus imperative that awareness about coronavirus is spread through reports they publish, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

“It is essential to inform people about where (coronavirus) testing centres are, who should get tested, whom to contact to get tested, and follow home isolation protocols. This information should be shared in newspapers and web portals of the papers,” Modi said during an interaction through video-conferencing with representatives of some of the largest national and regional print media organisations representing 11 languages.

On Monday, Modi had interacted with representatives heads of some electronic media organisations.

“The media has played a praiseworthy role in disseminating information to every nook and cranny of this nation,” a statement issued by the government quoted the Prime Minister as saying. Modi, the statement mentioned, suggested that information about availability of essential items, and where to buy them, during lockdown can be reported in the regional pages.

He asked the media to act as a “link between the government and the people, and provide continuous feedback at both national and regional level”. Modi also reminded the media groups of their “social responsibility towards the less privileged” and said that it is critical to improve social cohesion to safeguard India’s national security. He thanked journalists for their feedback.

During the interaction, Modi emphasised on the significance of social distancing and asked representatives of the media organisations to “generate awareness about its importance, inform people about the lockdown decision by states, and highlight the impact of the spread of the virus” by highlighting international data and case studies of other countries.

Stressing on the need to have a positive atmosphere and keep people’s “fighting spirit up”, Modi said there is a need to tackle the spread of pessimism, negativity and rumour-mongering, and that citizens must be assured that the government is committed to counter the impact of COVID-19.

