Coronavirus India numbers March 28: 19 deaths, 79 recovered; total cases now at 918

Migrant labourers going back from Delhi at Lal Kuan in Ghaziabad after the lockdown.(Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav) Migrant labourers going back from Delhi at Lal Kuan in Ghaziabad after the lockdown.(Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

The coronavirus-linked deaths in India rose to 19 Saturday as the total number of cases across the country spiked to 918 from 724 on Friday, the Health Ministry said. The total number of cases include 819 active cases, 79 recovered and the death toll.

Maharashtra has so far recorded the highest number of cases at 180, followed closely by Kerala at 177.

Rajasthan has recorded 54 cases; Telangana has 56 cases; Uttar Pradesh with 55 cases; Punjba has 38 cases; Madhya Pradesh has 30 cases; Gujarat has recorded 45 cases so far; Delhi has 39; Karnataka had no fresh cases today maintaining the number at 55; Haryana has 33 cases; Ladakh recorded 13 cases; Jammu and Kashmir with 20 cases; Andhra Pradesh has 14 cases; Bihar witnessed three new cases, number rising to nine; Chandigarh has eight cases; Chhattisgarh has six cases; Goa has three cases; Himachal Pradesh with three cases; Andaman and Nicobar Islands has six cases; Odisha with three cases; Uttarakhand with five; one each in Manipur, Puducherry and Mizoram.

Kerala

The Southern state recorded its first Covid-linked death on Saturday after a 69-year-old man died at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital. The man, who hailed from Chullikkal in Ernakulam, was admitted to the isolation ward on March 22 after his return from Dubai. He was admitted with symptoms of pneumonia but later tested positive for coronavirus.

Gujarat

A 46-year-old woman from Jamalpur-Astodia area of Ahmedabad has died due to the coronvirus. The woman was admitted on March 26 and was tested psoitive for the virus the next day. She had co-morbid conditions incluidng hypertension, pulmonary fibrosis leading to partial lung function. The Ahemdabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has said they are unsure who would conduct the last rites of the deceased as her family of four has been kept under home quarantine.

Tthe source of the infection is unknown as the deceease had no travel history. “It may be local transmission,” the AMC said.

Telangana

The coronavirus claimed a life of a 74-year-old man from Telangana’s capital Hyderabad, first death in the state. The deceased was suffering from pneumonia and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, state Health Minister Eatala Rajender confirmed. He has recently returned from Delhi. The test was conducted post his death when the state government asked private hospitals to inform of any suspicious deaths. Four of his family members have been kept in home quarantine.

