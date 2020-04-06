MPs across party lines, health experts form action group to fight COVID-19

(From Left to Right) Ghanshyam Tiwari, Manish Tewari, Priyanka Chaturvedi and GVL Narsimha Rao. (From Left to Right) Ghanshyam Tiwari, Manish Tewari, Priyanka Chaturvedi and GVL Narsimha Rao.

As the number of COVID-19 cases rises in India, 14 Members of Parliament from different political parties along with public health policy experts have come together to launch a national action group (PIIndia.org) to generate “concrete and scalable solutions” towards the challenges posed by the pandemic.

The MPs include GVL Narsimha Rao (BJP), Jamyang Tshering Namgyal (BJP), Manish Tewari (Congress), Danish Ali (BSP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena), Mahau Moitra (TMC), Varun Gandhi (BJP) among others.

Ghanshyam Tiwari, former spokesperson of Samajwadi Party is the national coordinator for the group while Congress’ Anil Antony is the coordinator for the states in south and west and Rajat Sethi is the coordinator for north, east and North-East.

“The overall mission of the action group is to build momentum among the professionally capable people in India as well as enable advanced executable projects focused on immediate public health response to COVID-19 in states across India, driven by entrepreneurs, academicians, companies, and other experts,” the group said in a press release said.

Keeping public health in focus, the group will open a nation-wide call for solutions starting April 7, following which it will meet every Wednesday on video-conference to select the most impactful solutions that come from innovators across the country.

Apart from the MPs, the group also comprises representatives from organisations including Centre for Policy Research, Sequoia, CII Delhi, Accel among others.

Several public services and healthcare experts are also part of the action group.

“The National Action Group will continuously reach out to involve more Members of Parliament to be able to channel the innovations to every district across the country. In addition, more people and organizations with expertise will also be invited to participate,” the group added.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India on Monday crossed the 4,000-mark. It has so far killed 109 people across the country.

