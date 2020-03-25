Manipur woman who returned from the UK is first coronavirus case in Northeast

The Northeast on Tuesday reported its first confirmed coronavirus case, with a 23-year-old Manipuri woman, who is a student in the UK, testing positive, according to officials. (PTI File Photo) The Northeast on Tuesday reported its first confirmed coronavirus case, with a 23-year-old Manipuri woman, who is a student in the UK, testing positive, according to officials. (PTI File Photo)

The Northeast on Tuesday reported its first confirmed coronavirus case, with a 23-year-old Manipuri woman, who is a student in the UK, testing positive, according to officials.

Officials in Manipur said her younger brother, who flew in from the US and joined her in Kolkata, before the two flew to Manipur, has tested negative for coronavirus.

Dr K Rajo, director of health services in Manipur, said the patient had arrived in Delhi from the UK on March 18, and flew to Kolkata the following day.

A senior CISF official at Guwahati airport said the siblings took a flight from Kolkata to Imphal, via Agartala, on March 21. At Imphal, they headed straight to their home in Thangmeiband in Imphal West district.

Rajo said the woman’s family contacted the control room on Monday after she showed symptoms of coronavirus. She was immediately taken to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal and put in an isolation ward. Her samples were sent for testing, which was confirmed as positive on Tuesday.

“There is no need to be alarmed. Her condition is fine; she doesn’t need to be under ventilator,” Rajo said.

Sources in the state government said 12 people, including seven family members have been quarantined.

An official dismissed social media rumours that the woman had tested positive before travelling to Manipur and that after reaching she had attended a wedding ceremony.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: Are smokers at high risk form coronavirus? | Can Vitamin-C prevent or cure coronavirus infection? | What exactly is community spread of coronavirus? | How long can the Covid-19 virus survive on a surface? | Amid the lockdown, what is allowed, what is prohibited?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd