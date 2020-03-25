Coronavirus India updates March 25: First death in Tamil Nadu, states asked to ensure supply of essential services

Coronavirus India Update, March 25: Kolkata Police mark standing spots with 1-meter distance near a grocery shop In Phoolbagan, Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Sarathi Biswas) Coronavirus India Update, March 25: Kolkata Police mark standing spots with 1-meter distance near a grocery shop In Phoolbagan, Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Sarathi Biswas)

Coronavirus India update: Tamil Nadu reported its first death linked to coronavirus on Wednesday after a 54-year-old man with underlying conditions of illness and diabetes passed away, taking the overall toll to 11 in the country. The Health Ministry revised the fatality toll after it clarified that the second death reported in Delhi on Tuesday evening was not due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the number of cases spiked to 562 on Wednesday from 519 as the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi came into force. Fresh cases were reported from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Mizoram. The PM’s announcement led to panic buying of groceries across the country even though Modi clarified that all the essential items would be available for the people.

Here are the latest updates on coronavirus cases from across the country today:

54-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Tamil Nadu

A 54-year-old man infected with coronavirus died at a hospital in Madurai in the early hours of Wednesday. This is the first death in Tamil Nadu due to the infection, state Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said, adding that the man had a medical history of prolonged illness with “uncontrolled diabetes”.

“Despite our best efforts, the COVID-19 positive patient at MDU, Rajaji Hospital, passed away… he had a medical history of prolonged illness with steroid-dependent COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), uncontrolled diabetes with hypertension,” the health minister tweeted.

Second death reported in Delhi was COVID-19 negative

The Health Ministry today clarified that the second death reported in Delhi on Tuesday evening was COVID-19 negative. Ten deaths so far have been reported from Maharashtra (three), Bihar, Karnataka, Gujarat, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Himachal Pradesh. According to latest data, the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 562 while 41 people have been cured/discharged or migrated. The figure includes 43 foreign nationals, the Health Ministry said.

Mizoram patient second positive case in Northeast

A person from Mizoram tested positive for COVID-19 at the Guwahati Medical College & Hospital. This is the second case in the Northeast after a 23-year-old Manipuri woman, who returned from the UK, had tested positive. Officials in Manipur said her younger brother, who flew in from the US and joined her in Kolkata, before the two flew to Manipur, has tested negative for coronavirus.

Festivities will not be usual, will strengthen resolve: PM Modi

As the 21-day lockdown began in India, PM Modi greeted the country on the occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba. “We are marking these festivals at a time when our nation is battling the COVID-19 menace. The celebrations will not be like they are usually but they will strengthen our resolve to overcome our circumstances,” PM Modi tweeted.

277 Indians arrive from Iran, put under isolation

As many as 277 evacuees from Iran arrived at Jodhpur Airport on Wednesday. After the preliminary screening, evacuees were shifted to the Army Wellness Facility at Jodhpur Military Station. The Army, in coordination with the Rajasthan State Medical authorities, Jodhpur, has made adequate medical and administrative arrangements to cater for a comfortable stay and provide prophylactic medical support. The facility has a dedicated team of Army doctors, who will be constantly monitoring the health parameters of the evacuees for the duration of their stay.

India lockdown: Mumbaikars rush to Byculla market to buy essentials

On Day 1 of the lockdown, people thronged to the Byculla market in Mumbai to purchase vegetables. Amid concerns over supplies of essential commodities, the government has clarified that the list of exemptions during the lockdown remained unchanged since the ‘Janata curfew’ on March 22, meaning that groceries, pharmacies, and ATMs, among other essential services, would remain open and operational.

Centre asks states to ensure unhindered operations of essential services

The Centre has asked the state governments to ensure unhindered operation of essential services and their seamless availability for the general public during the 21-day lockdown period announced to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

In a communication to chief secretaries and DGPs of all states, the Union Home Ministry said all states and UTs should actively enforce social distancing and isolation for COVID-19 through lockdown and prohibitory measures with exemptions for supply chain and transportation of essential goods and services in and out of the state. The Home Ministry has directed all states and Union Territories to set up a 24×7 control rooms/offices with helplines at state/district level to address any grievances or undue problems faced by providers of goods and service.

Shoot at sight orders may be issued if lockdown violated: Telangana CM

Taking a tough stand on people violating the lockdown rules, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao Wednesday said stringent action would be taken against violators. “If people do not listen and stay indoors, we will be forced to implement a 24-hour curfew. If people continue to be on the streets, then the army has to be called out and shoot at sight orders may be issued,” Rao said, appealing to the people to not go out, or get into arguments with officials implementing the restrictions.

In Hyderabad, the elected members and police are also checking if shops have increased prices of vegetables and warned them of cancelling license if they overcharged. (Express photo: Sreenivas Janyala) In Hyderabad, the elected members and police are also checking if shops have increased prices of vegetables and warned them of cancelling license if they overcharged. (Express photo: Sreenivas Janyala)

Govt bans export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government on Wednesday banned export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine with immediate effect to ensure sufficient availability of the medicine in the domestic market. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava had on Monday recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine for treating healthcare workers handling suspected or confirmed coronavirus cases and also the asymptomatic household contacts of the lab-confirmed cases.

Don’t panic buy, essentials will be made available: Kejriwal

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to follow the lockdown. “There’s no need to panic. The government is making efforts to help everybody. There’s no point of lockdown if each one of us rushes to shops together. We are assuring you that there will be no dearth of essential products and services. This is our responsibility. Those providing essential services, we are getting passes ready. There’s a helpline to help you all. The number is 23469536,” Kejriwal said.

Congress backs PM’s lockdown call, questions lack of financial aid

The Congress Tuesday supported the unprecedented 21-day lockdown announced by PM Modi but criticised the government for not announcing a comprehensive economic package to protect the poor and the vulnerable from the ill-effects of the nationwide shutdown. “What India has to do for containment of novel coronavirus disease is understood…but the country and administration at the tehsil-level, subdivision-level ought to have been prepared well in advance,” senior Congress leader Anand Sharma told The Indian Express. Sharma said, “You have to ensure that the poor and the vulnerable are taken care of. It is still strange that there is no package, no economic package, and food guarantees for the poor.”

