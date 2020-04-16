‘Scale of deprivation huge’: 96% stranded workers sans govt ration, says report

“While we first tried to respond with basic cash transfers, we soon realised the scale of deprivation was huge,” said Rajendran Narayanan, assistant professor, Azim Premji University, Bengaluru. (File Photo/Representational) “While we first tried to respond with basic cash transfers, we soon realised the scale of deprivation was huge,” said Rajendran Narayanan, assistant professor, Azim Premji University, Bengaluru. (File Photo/Representational)

Coronavirus (COVID-19): WITH the nationwide lockdown extended till May 3, a report released by a volunteer group has pointed to the scale of the hunger crisis and economic distress among migrant workers stranded in cities.

Since March 27, two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a lockdown to tackle the spread of COVID-19, a group of academics and right to food activists began receiving distress calls from migrant workers stranded in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi and Haryana. “While we first tried to respond with basic cash transfers, we soon realised the scale of deprivation was huge,” said Rajendran Narayanan, assistant professor, Azim Premji University, Bengaluru.

Till April 13, the group of 73 volunteers of the Stranded Workers Action Network (SWAN) were contacted by 640 groups of stranded workers — comprising 11,159 workers across the country. They helped the workers by cash transfers (Rs 3.8 lakh), linking them to local organisations and arranging for government facilities. “While this did not start as a research project, the data we pooled can help understand the migrant workers’ experience of the lockdown,” said Narayanan.

A majority of the workers contacted had chosen to stay behind in cities or failed to make the long trek back home. Nearly half (44 per cent) of the calls received till April 13 were SOS — people desperate for food or cash. This number stood at 36 per cent at the end of the second week of the lockdown.

The report alleged that despite efforts and promises, the state and Central governments are stumbling in reaching out to migrant workers, claiming that the rate of hunger and distress exceeds the rate of relief. “Two weeks into the lockdown, only one per cent of the stranded workers had received rations from the government and three weeks into the lockdown, only 4 per cent of them had received rations from the government.”

Narayanan said the present crisis reveals that the migrant workers are a blind spot for most administrations. “While under various legislations, like the Interstate Migrant Worker Act (1979), and the Street Vendors Act (2014), the state must keep a record of migrant labour, there is little administrative oversight of their work conditions. Which is why state governments are finding it hard to reach aid to the workers,” he said.

Narayanan also cautioned against seeing cash and food as an either-or choice. “The honourable CJI has asked why should workers need cash when they are getting food. But for many workers, cash is a lifeline when they are stranded in smaller groups, or when they need to buy medicines, or to recharge their phones, which is the only way they have to seek help…,” he said.

