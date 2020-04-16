Lockdown only a ‘pause button’, won’t defeat coronavirus: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed the media via video-conference on Thursday. (Screengrab/@INCIndia) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed the media via video-conference on Thursday. (Screengrab/@INCIndia)

The ongoing 40-day lockdown is like a “pause button” and not a solution to the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected over 12,000 so far, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday. The Congress leader also said that the government must use this time to ramp up resources and scale aggressive and strategic testing to contain the situation.

While addressing reporters via video-conferencing, Gandhi said, “I’ve been speaking to a large number of experts from both India and abroad. A lockdown is in no way a solution to the outbreak. It’s like hitting a pause so when we come out of it the virus will begin spreading again.”

“While the lockdown allows you time and space to ramp services and prepare for more resources, it only stops the virus for a while but in no way defeats it,” he added.

The Congress leader also suggested the identification of hotspot and non-hotspot zones and called for a strategic lifting of the lockdown. “When you lock people, the disease too gets locked. When you open it, it will rush,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd