Opposition scoffs at PM address: Country expected concrete steps, got symbolism

Opposition parties on Friday scoffed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his call to the people to light lamps on Sunday to show solidarity in the fight against COVID-19, saying the country expected him to announce concrete steps such as more financial relief measures and not symbolic gestures to distract attention.

“Dear Prime Minister, we will listen to you and light diyas on April 5. But, in return, please listen to us and to the wise counsel of epidemiologists and economists. What we expected from you today was financial action plan II, a generous livelihood support package for the poor, including for those categories of poor who were totally ignored by the FM on March 25,” senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram tweeted.

“Every working man and woman, from business person to daily wage earner, also expected you to announce steps to arrest the economic slide and re-start the engines of economic growth. The people are disappointed on both counts. Symbolism is important, but serious thought to ideas and measures is equally important,” he added.

“Listened to the Pradhan Showman. Nothing about how to ease people’s pain, their burdens, their financial anxieties. No vision of the future or sharing the issues he is weighing in deciding about the post-lockdown. Just a feel-good moment curated by India’s Photo-Op PrimeMinister!,” tweeted Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

The Left parties — CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, RSP and Forward Bloc — issued a joint statement in which they asked the government to take urgent steps to stop the growth of widespread hunger and malnutrition, put in place proper healthcare facilities for migrant workers and others who have travelled from various parts, direct Food Corporation of India to procure crops at MSP to prevent distress selling, financially assist states and relax states’ borrowing limit, make available essential commodities and medicines to people, provide personal protective equipment to health workers, procure more ventilators and undertake large-scale testing for COVID-19.

Arguing that the message of Prime Minister Modi was disappointing, CPI general secretary D Raja said, “The Prime Minister says that ‘to defeat this darkness, we have to show the light in all directions’. Days and nights are natural process in the universe as much as the light and darkness. What people need now are scientific measures such as vaccines, medicines and other immediate health projects to fight the deadly virus.”

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra tweeted, “Turn out lights and come on balconies? Get real Mr Modi! Give India fiscal package worth 8-10 pc of GDP. Ensure immediate wages to construction & other labour during lockdown — laws exist permitting this. Stop gagging real press in name of curbing fake news,” she said.

