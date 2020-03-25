Coronavirus lockdown forces NGO that ensures dignity for unidentified bodies to shut shop

K Rajeshwara Rao runs an NGO called Satya Harishchandra Foundation. (Express photo by Rahul Pisharody) K Rajeshwara Rao runs an NGO called Satya Harishchandra Foundation. (Express photo by Rahul Pisharody)

For 16 long years, K Rajeshwar Rao has not downed the shutters of his tiny office located beside the Afzalgunj police station in Hyderabad. Not even on Sundays. Even at the heights of a spree of communal tension and the related imposition of curfew, his office remained open. In the wake of a nationwide lockdown owing to coronavirus scare, he is forced to work from home.

Rao runs the Satya Harishchandra Foundation enabling those in the lookout for a missing person, or an unknown patient, and ensures a dignified cremation for an unidentified body. He has tied up with the state police, government railway police, government hospitals, other NGOs, etc in creating a single platform service. As he believes his work cannot stop for anything, an office computer, printer, and records have been moved to an under-construction building in Nadergul village, where a destitute welfare centre in coming up, around 30 km away from Hyderabad. The website ( [www.unknownbodies.org](http://www.unknownbodies.org/) ) is updated regularly, data from WhatsApp groups and emails are collated, and enquiry calls answered.

We support LOCK DOWN. @shf_bureau is closed but its entire services are provided online from Home. All services are as usual like cremation of dead bodies (if any) as it is not certain and which is unavoidable, with all proper precautions. @DCPEASTZONE @hydcitypolice pic.twitter.com/mgKArgvGyI — SHF Missing Bureau (@shf_bureau) March 23, 2020

On Tuesday morning, a day after Telangana Chief Minister ordered a total lockdown and curfew in the state (from March 23), Rajeshwar Rao was busy arranging the cremation of a destitute who was handed over to an old-age home for safe custody by Jawaharnagar police station of Rachakonda. The 75-year-old was admitted into the home in August 2019 and he passed away on March 23, 2020. Upon collecting the performa for last rites requisition and death intimation from the police, Rao’s team of volunteers ensured a dignified cremation for the old man, whose family, perhaps, according to Rao, would be looking out for him.

On an average, nearly 20 such cremations are performed by his team every month. To date, the NGO has cremated over 12,500 bodies, of which nearly 5,000 were traced by families. The details are updated on Twitter, Facebook and the organisation’s website for the families looking out for them. Taking a recent example, Rao recalls how one of the volunteers helped a family identify their mother, a 68-year-old former municipal employee, several months after her death.

An elderly woman in her mid 60’s with no memory of her past was handed over by Meerpet police to the NGO for care in July 2019. A month later, in August 2019, she died and her cremation was performed following due procedures. Later, in March 2020, the Meerpet police received a complaint stating that an old woman has been missing for three months. The police directed the family to the NGO and data of missing persons for the last three months was checked, but in vain. According to Rao, one of the volunteers, who personally took care of the woman, identified the woman in the photograph and traced her to the one who had died seven months ago. The family was overwhelmed to receive the silver ornaments worn by their mother and cremation certificate to establish her death for further documentary purposes.

Back in the ‘90s, Rao used to work as a professional photographer and used to frequent the Osmania General Hospital where his father worked as a Class IV employee. He was witness to the daily scenes outside the hospital morgue which had bodies dumped and left to decompose beyond identification. Around 1996, he started taking photographs of the deceased as soon as the bodies were brought to the morgue and pasted copies outside the morgue walls for relatives to identify the same and handed over copies to police for the record. For him, the scenes at the morgue were painful. “Forget about identifying bodies, no one could stand the smell of decomposing bodies. I started this organisation with a Yashica camera, a slate and a chalk piece. We registered as a society in 2004,” he says.

As for a database, he maintains photographs and other details including FIR numbers, medico-legal case (MLC) numbers, in-patient (IP) numbers, etc of unknown patients, missing persons and unidentified dead bodies from 2004. Records prior to 2004 too are available in photo albums and registers.

Working in collaboration with local police and the government railway police, Rao’s team collects lookout circulars, information on unknown patients admitted into government hospitals, etc, while a team of volunteers visits police stations and hospitals for updates.

Except for the eight-member team which receives a nominal salary, 60-odd volunteers who work with the NGO have their regular jobs too. They also bring out a weekly newsletter called ‘Ningi Nela’, meaning ‘Land and Sky’, on their activities since 2012.

In the first two months of 2020 alone, the Satya Harishchandra Foundation has received information on 249 missing person complaints and 235 unknown dead bodies in and around Hyderabad. The actual numbers could be much more. In 2018, he had requested the state government to authorise them to receive information on admissions at various old-age homes and make it mandatory for all of them to register themselves with the state government. With old-age homes mushrooming and the government not always aware of their whereabouts, Rao feels the need for such a platform with the purpose of reuniting missing persons with their families.

