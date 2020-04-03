Medical supply, PPE, safety of Indians abroad: What CMs want

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers during the interaction with Chief Ministers via video conference. (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers during the interaction with Chief Ministers via video conference. (ANI)

During a video conference interaction held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all Chief Ministers, the CMs have called for various measures to check the spread of the coronavirus, including more medical supplies and equipment, more funds, and establishment of quarantine centres in countries where Indians have been stranded.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “We have to compulsorily continue social distancing even after ending the lockdown step by step.’’ Referring to the Prime Minister’s interaction with Chief Ministers via video conferencing on measures to combat Covid-19, Vijayan told reporters that “one thing is clear that he has mentioned about how we should end lockdown step by step, not abruptly.”

Vijayan said the Prime Minister has sought states’ opinions on removing the lockdown. States were asked to form an expert task force in this regard and submit suggestions within three or four days. Kerala would form an expert committee in this regard, he said. Vijayan said he sought the Centre’s intervention to ensure the safety of Keralites in various countries.

Quarantine centres should be established in countries with the help of Indian embassies for lodging Indians with symptoms. He said Kerala is going to begin rapid test for Covid-19. “We have also sought the help of the Union Government to bring kits for rapid test from Hong Kong every day.’’

He also demanded that state’s borrowing limit be increased from 3 per cent to 5 per cent.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send necessary medical supplies and equipment to curb coronavirus spread.

“The CM told the PM that the state is implementing the cluster containment strategy to have control over the situation and requested the PM to send the required equipment to the state as soon as possible,’’ an official said.

Jagan also informed the Prime Minister that his government will pay only 50 per cent salary to employees as the fight against coronavirus has put a huge financial burden on the state government. “The CM also requested the PM to take into consideration the state’s financial situation as the expenditure has skyrocketed due to COVID-19,’’ the official said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami sought allocation of Rs 3,000 crore for procuring personal protective equipment (PPE), N-95 masks and ventilators to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. He also demanded the Centre to increase the supply of test kits to the state.

Chief minister E Palaniswami, in a letter to PM, sought an allocation of Rs 9,000 crore, and as a one-time measure, easing the fiscal deficit limit of 3 per cent of GSDP for financial years 2019-20 and 2020-21. According to an official release, the CM requested the PM to release in advance “grants due to States in 2020-21”.

He requested for release of 50 per cent of the Finance Commission grants to the Urban and Rural Local bodies and 50 per cent of the revenue deficit grant, the GST compensation amount due for the December-January 2019-20 and grants under the National Health Mission.

