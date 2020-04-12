Coronavirus India latest updates April 12: 715 cured, Health Ministry asks states to rope in ENT specialists

As a preventive measure against coronavirus, spray and disinfectants were sprayed outside Mumbra city by TMC authorities in Thane. (Express photo/Deepak Joshi) As a preventive measure against coronavirus, spray and disinfectants were sprayed outside Mumbra city by TMC authorities in Thane. (Express photo/Deepak Joshi)

Coronavirus India Updates: As many as 34 deaths due to coronavirus have been reported across the country since Saturday evening, taking the toll to 273, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 8,356, as many as 715 people were discharged and one had migrated, it added.

So far, Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths at 127, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 36, Gujarat at 22 and Delhi at 19.

Four more test positive in Odisha, total 54

With four more persons testing positive for Covid-19, the total number of cases in Odisha rose to 54, a health department official told PTI on Sunday. Of the total cases, one has succumbed to the disease and 12 have been discharged, it added.

On Saturday, Shalini Pandit, the director of state National Health Mission, had said that about 80 per cent of the total number of patients in the state were asymptomatic.

Rajasthan records 51 more cases of coronavirus

Rajasthan recorded 51 more cases today, taking the state’s tally to 751, an official said. The virus has so far claimed nine lives in the state.

“As many as 51 new cases have come up today in eight districts of the state,” Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

The total cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan include two Italian citizens, 50 people who have been brought from Iran to the army health centers in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. Jaipur has reported the highest number of 316 cases so far.

Maharashtra has extended its lockdown till April 30. (Express photo/Kamleshwar Singh) Maharashtra has extended its lockdown till April 30. (Express photo/Kamleshwar Singh)

Migrant workers returning home could spread Covid-19: World Bank

The World Bank on Sunday expressed concern over migrant workers returning home, saying they could facilitate the spread of the infection in the unaffected or less unaffected states and villages.

In its biannual regional report, the World Bank said South Asia is one of the highest population density areas in the world, particularly urban areas, and that preventing domestic coronavirus transmission is an enormous challenge in the region. This makes contagion easier, especially among the most vulnerable people: slum dwellers and migrant workers, it said.

Covid-19 toll reaches 23 in Gujarat

Gujarat reported 25 new cases and one death on Sunday morning, taking the total number of infections in the state to 493. The death toll has reached 23.

A 75-year-old patient from Ghodasar area in Ahmedabad. who was admitted at LG Hospital, died late Saturday night. He had hypertension comorbidity.

Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi tahsil, Mohali district, become a hotspot after it registered 34 coronavirus cases. (Express photo/Jaipal Singh) Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi tahsil, Mohali district, become a hotspot after it registered 34 coronavirus cases. (Express photo/Jaipal Singh)

British Airways to fly back 900 UK nationals from Gujarat

The British Airways will operate three flights from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport in Ahmedabad in the next few days to take back 900 UK nationals stranded in Gujarat due to the lockdown, authorities said on Sunday.

Two aircraft will arrive from the Heathrow Airport in London and leave for the UK capital on April 13 and 15. The third aircraft will arrive in Ahmedabad from Hyderabad on April 17 and depart for London the same day, it said.

35,000 cases of prohibitory orders, quarantine violation in Maharashtra

Over 35,000 offences have been registered across the state against those violating prohibitory orders and quarantine guidelines during the lockdown imposed since last month, a senior Maharashtra Police official said. Police have resorted to stern action since March 22 by registering cases against offenders under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), he said.

As many as 2,525 people have been arrested across the state under Section 188. Besides, there been 70 cases of assault on police personnel for which 161 people have been arrested, he added.

Policemen ask people to do sit-ups as punishment for stepping outside without a valid reason amid the lockdown in Dharavi area, Mumbai. (Express photo/Prashant Nadkar) Policemen ask people to do sit-ups as punishment for stepping outside without a valid reason amid the lockdown in Dharavi area, Mumbai. (Express photo/Prashant Nadkar)

Three more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total count 64

Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 64, a top official said. Of the three, one is a 16-year-old girl from Nawada and the other two are men, aged 40 and 63, from Begusarai district, Sanjay Kumar, the principal secretary of state health department, said on Saturday, adding that officials were trying to trace those who came in contact with them.

7 in contact with Tablighi Jamaat test positive in Chhattisgarh

Seven persons, who came in contact with 16 Tablighi Jamaat members staying at a mosque in Katghora town of Chhattisgarh, have tested positive, taking the number of cases in the state to 25, PTI reported.

“All seven had come in contact with 16 Tablighi Jamaat members who were staying at a mosque in Purani Basti locality of the town,” an official said.

Kolkata Police offered roses to nurses and other health care professionals in the city on Saturday. (Express photo/Partha Paul) Kolkata Police offered roses to nurses and other health care professionals in the city on Saturday. (Express photo/Partha Paul)

Rope in ENT specialists, resident doctors to fight COVID-19: Health Ministry to states

The Union Ministry of Health has directed all states and Union Territories to seek the services of ENT specialists and resident doctors to fight coronavirus, saying there is an urgent need of qualified personnel to collect samples for testing.

In a letter addressed to all chief secretaries and principal secretaries (health), the ministry said, “There is an urgent need of trained and qualified personnel to collect these samples and the number of such persons needs to be augmented significantly.

“All states/UTs are therefore requested to organise collection of COVID-19 case samples by using the services of ENT specialists and residents,” it added.

Patients at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata were shifted from one ward to another in a separate building and released after two fresh cases of Covid-19 were identified in the hospital. (Express photo/Partha Paul) Patients at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata were shifted from one ward to another in a separate building and released after two fresh cases of Covid-19 were identified in the hospital. (Express photo/Partha Paul)

Nagaland govt offices to resume work from Monday: Chief secy

Even as the lockdown continues across the country, all government offices in Nagaland, including the civil secretariat and the directorates in Kohima and Dimapur, will resume operations from Monday with skeletal staff, a memorandum issued here by Chief Secretary Temjen Toy said.

The administrative heads of departments have been asked to prepare a roster for the employees and make necessary arrangements to ensure they adhere to the social distancing norms, it said.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: Are smokers at high risk form coronavirus? | Can Vitamin-C prevent or cure coronavirus infection? | What exactly is community spread of coronavirus? | How long can the Covid-19 virus survive on a surface? | Amid the lockdown, what is allowed, what is prohibited?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd