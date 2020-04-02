Covid-19: Brooding Taj to fearful kirana, distress and despair loom large

At the Radhaswami dhaba in Jaghina on the Bharatpur-Mathura border. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) At the Radhaswami dhaba in Jaghina on the Bharatpur-Mathura border. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

IT IS noon in Dauki village on the Agra-Fatehabad road, and the shelves inside Ramesh Kumar’s kirana store are in different stages of empty. Locally sourced biscuits and namkeen: half-full. Atta and rice: empty. Soap: two bars left, both “Lux Soft Touch”. Outside, a voice from a loudspeaker mounted on a police jeep exhorts people to stay inside, and to wash their hands to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Sabun hoga nahin, toh dhoyenge kaise (Without soap, how will they wash their hands)?” asks Kumar.

With the nation entering the second week of the lockdown, the local economy in small towns, far from cities, is on its knees: supply chains have been disrupted, lone-man shops have no home delivery, and the police barricades are unforgiving. So much so, even goods that are part of the solution, like soap, aren’t reaching shops, and homes.

In cities, major e-commerce players have coordinated with local officials to coordinate supplies but even that’s rapidly fraying — shortage of labour and trucks stuck on the highway are thinning shelves. Pre-lockdown stocks are running out and replenishment is a challenge.

For Kumar, that means life and livelihood in question.

“The goods used to come from Agra, about 22 km away. But now they have stopped, and when I call them, they say they don’t know when they will come again. So I am selling all the stock that I have left. After that, I will have to down my shutters,” says Kumar.

About 100 m to the left, Agarwal Grocery Store is bigger, its shelves less desolate. Outside are small circles in white chalk, for customers to stand roughly a metre apart. “We went to the Dauki police station three days ago, and there was a meeting. They said if there is a problem with goods coming in, we will get passes and we can go to the warehouses in Agra in our own vehicles. So we send our pick-up truck. But not everything is available, and the stocks in Agra are going down,” says the staffer at the counter.

Back at the kirana store, with no pick-up truck, it’s a solution that’s out of Kumar’s reach. “I understand how bad the virus is, and that everyone should stay home. But the police are being very aggressive. What if I go to Agra, and I get past the Dauki barricade safely, but get beaten at the others? What if they damage my motorcycle?” he asks.

Agra city, meanwhile, is brooding in silence, its streets eerily empty. Right up to the iconic East Gate of the Taj Mahal, on a cobbled street of red sandstone, are hotels on either side. Every single one was boarded up after the Taj itself was shut to the world on March 15. Since then, there has been an exodus.

The freeze on international arrivals, the domestic rail-road-air lockdown and the raging outbreak in the West — all this strike at the very heart of this city’s tourism economy.

Right at the end of the East Gate road, is UP Tourism’s Taj Khema Hotel. Its gates are open, but only for three of its staff that remained behind. “We have six rooms. Normally, at this time, they are full. Now the hotel is empty but for the three of us. We don’t step outside, for fear of the virus. So many foreigners come here. Who knows where we could get infected?” says one of them, who identifies himself as a government safai karamchari posted at the hotel for 24 years.

“I did think about returning to my village, about 60 km away.

But I am afraid that when we leave, and things become really bad, people might be forced to do what they can for some money. What if they steal from this place? The government will throw us out,” he says.

“But the situation is so bad, who knows if we will get our salaries. If the phone doesn’t beep in the first week of April, I will leave.”

Over 60 km away, in Jaghina on the Bharatpur-Mathura border, the Radhaswami Family Restaurant is the only establishment with the lights on in the darkness. The highway is usually teeming with trucks, and dhabas are aplenty.

But now, every single one of them, except this, is shut.

“That is because I have very little farmland, and my only source of income is this dhaba. Now nobody comes, except migrants walking back, mostly looking for water. I don’t know how long we can stay open. The supplies, vegetables and paneer, are all rotting,” says Gambhir Singh, the owner.

Sitting on his haunches on a charpai, Singh complains about the inconsistency of the lockdown. “Some days, someone says we can remain open. On other days, the police arrive, abuse us, and ask us to go home,” he says.

Over the last week, Gambhir has watched as weary migrants have crossed by in front of his shop, some meandering in, asking for food. He says he has never refused, but has found a workaround that is giving him some financial respite. “I give them food and tell them to go inside and eat so nobody will see or disturb them. But if someone wants cigarettes, beedi or pan masala, I charge them extra,” he says.

But even this won’t last long, he admits. And then, he says, he will switch off the lights.

